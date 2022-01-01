Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Penne$17.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Marinara with Penne Pasta
Chicken Penne$15.00
Grilled Chicken with a Pesto Cream Sauce and Mushrooms over Penne Pasta
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Farinella - Columbus Circle

1792 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Pomodoro Basilico$13.00
Penne, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
PENNE ALLA VODKA$16.00
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Rubirosa image

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Penne$25.00
broccoli rabe/sausage garlic/olive oil
-or-
pork sausage ragu/pecorino
-or-
vodka sauce/parmigiano/parsley
More about Rubirosa
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$17.00
Kids Penne$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
Item pic

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Al Pomodoro$19.00
Penne with homemade slow cooked tomato and basil sauce.
More about Il Brigante
Numero 28 - East Village image

 

Numero 28 - East Village

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne all'Arrabbiata$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, crush red pepper and basil
More about Numero 28 - East Village
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne a La Vodka$23.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Penne Alla Bolognese image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Alla Bolognese$16.95
homemade meat sauce
More about Max SoHa
Penne Vodka image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Vodka$16.00
Fresh Italian tomato & light cream sauce.
Penne Primavera$16.00
Sauteed seasonal vegetables, garlic and oil.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER PENNE PASTA$28.00
Lobster penne pasta, fresh tarragon
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
Penne alla Bolognese image

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Penne alla Bolognese$18.00
meat sauce
More about Bono Trattoria
Item pic

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Boschetto$25.00
A glorious truffle-cream sauce with mushrooms and speck.
Penne with Butter e Parmigiano$20.00
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Napoletane$15.00
Pasta tubes with fresh chopped tomato and basil. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
Penne$9.95
Penne Melanzane$16.00
Pasta tubes served with eggplant, basil and garlic in a tomato sauce. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Pasta$18.00
More about French Roast
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne alla Vodka$22.05
Vodka blush sauce.
Penne Pesto$22.05
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Marinara Pizza - Upper East Side image

 

Marinara Pizza - Upper East Side

1376 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Penne Vodka$16.00
More about Marinara Pizza - Upper East Side

