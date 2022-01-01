Penne in New York
New York restaurants that serve penne
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Shrimp Penne
|$17.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Marinara with Penne Pasta
|Chicken Penne
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken with a Pesto Cream Sauce and Mushrooms over Penne Pasta
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
Farinella - Columbus Circle
1792 Broadway, New York
|Penne Pomodoro Basilico
|$13.00
Penne, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|PENNE ALLA VODKA
|$16.00
More about Rubirosa
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|GF Penne
|$25.00
broccoli rabe/sausage garlic/olive oil
-or-
pork sausage ragu/pecorino
-or-
vodka sauce/parmigiano/parsley
More about Osteria Cotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$17.00
|Kids Penne
|$8.00
More about Il Brigante
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Penne Al Pomodoro
|$19.00
Penne with homemade slow cooked tomato and basil sauce.
More about Numero 28 - East Village
Numero 28 - East Village
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Penne all'Arrabbiata
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, crush red pepper and basil
More about Max SoHa
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Penne Alla Bolognese
|$16.95
homemade meat sauce
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Penne Vodka
|$16.00
Fresh Italian tomato & light cream sauce.
|Penne Primavera
|$16.00
Sauteed seasonal vegetables, garlic and oil.
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|LOBSTER PENNE PASTA
|$28.00
Lobster penne pasta, fresh tarragon
More about Bono Trattoria
PIZZA
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Penne alla Bolognese
|$18.00
meat sauce
More about Numero 28 - UES
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Penne Boschetto
|$25.00
A glorious truffle-cream sauce with mushrooms and speck.
|Penne with Butter e Parmigiano
|$20.00
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Penne Napoletane
|$15.00
Pasta tubes with fresh chopped tomato and basil. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
|Penne
|$9.95
|Penne Melanzane
|$16.00
Pasta tubes served with eggplant, basil and garlic in a tomato sauce. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
More about French Roast
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Penne Pasta
|$18.00
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Penne alla Vodka
|$22.05
Vodka blush sauce.
|Penne Pesto
|$22.05
More about Marinara Pizza - Upper East Side
Marinara Pizza - Upper East Side
1376 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Penne Vodka
|$16.00