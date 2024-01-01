Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto paninis in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
Takeout
PESTO CHICKEN PANINI$22.50
pesto grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, focaccia. served with fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Panini$17.98
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mozzarella, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes on ciabatta.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Banter - Murray Hill

201 E 31st St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Panini$18.00
Grilled chicken, sundried tomato and cashew pesto, spinach, feta, pickled onion, ciabatta
More about Banter - Murray Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Oreo Shakes

Custard

Soft Shell Crabs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tikka Masala

Clam Chowder

Pork Ribs

Turkey Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (103 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston