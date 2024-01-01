Pesto paninis in New York
New York restaurants that serve pesto paninis
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|PESTO CHICKEN PANINI
|$22.50
pesto grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, focaccia. served with fries
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$17.98
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mozzarella, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes on ciabatta.