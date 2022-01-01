Philly cheesesteaks in New York
New York restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
S'MAC - East Village
197 1st Avenue, New York
|Mongo Philly Cheese Steak
|$24.75
Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).
|Nosh Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.25
Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).
|MM Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$21.00
shaved ribeye, onion & pepper, american cheese, italian bread
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLLS
|$13.00
w/ cheese sauce
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$20.00
shaved ribeye, onion & pepper, american cheese, italian bread with Fries
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$18.90
Sliced ribeye steak, cheese sauce, peppers and caramelized onions, on italian bread.
Bagel Market - Grand Central
425 Lexington Ave, New York
|#5 Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese