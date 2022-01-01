Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

S'MAC - East Village

197 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mongo Philly Cheese Steak$24.75
Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).
Nosh Philly Cheese Steak$9.25
Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).
MM Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).
More about S'MAC - East Village
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$21.00
shaved ribeye, onion & pepper, american cheese, italian bread
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK ROLLS$13.00
w/ cheese sauce
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$20.00
shaved ribeye, onion & pepper, american cheese, italian bread with Fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$18.90
Sliced ribeye steak, cheese sauce, peppers and caramelized onions, on italian bread.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Item pic

 

Bagel Market - Grand Central

425 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#5 Philly Cheesesteak$12.95
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese
More about Bagel Market - Grand Central
Restaurant banner

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Argentino - 57 7th Avenue S

57 7th Avenue S, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly cheese steak Empanada$4.25
Onions, red and green peppers, yellow cheese
More about Sabor Argentino - 57 7th Avenue S

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Vermicelli

Sweet Corn

Mapo Tofu

Carrot Cake

Salad Bowl

Dumplings

Shrimp Curry

Turkey Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1513 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston