Pho in New York

TLK
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|MUSHROOM PHO (GF, V)
|$17.00
Mushrooms, thai basil, chilies, cilantro, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli, red cabbage, carrots and lime.
|Vegan Pho Broth (gf,v)
|$5.00
Hanoi House
119 St. Marks Pl., New York
|Small Pho Broth
|$5.00
|Beef Pho - THREE
|$19.00
Aromatic 30-hr black Angus beef broth served with banh pho rice noodles and topped with cilantro, scallion, and red onion. Pickled garlic and our housemade chili sauce are served on the side.
|Chicken Pho
|$15.00
Homestyle chicken & ginger broth with banh pho rice noodles, cilantro and scallion. Served with chili sauce & ginger fish sauce on the side.
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Pho
Thin rice noodle w. beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, basil, lime on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
|Spicy Pho Udon
Udon noodles w. spicy beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bok-choy. And sambal-sour-mustard-green on the side.
|Spicy Pho Vermicelli
Vermicelli noodle w. spicy beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, lime, basil on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Pho: Chicken
|$15.00
noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With sliced chicken breast. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce
|Pho: Vegan
|$14.00
noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With baby bokchoy and fresh shiitake mushroom. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce. Vegan
|Pho: Steak and Brisket
|$16.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
Saigon Social
172 Orchard St, New York
|Pho Bo
|$19.00
beef noodle soup with raw beef eye round, creekstone brisket, tendon meatball, rice noodles, Helen's beef broth
Just Pho You
2656 Broadway, 2656 Broadway
|JPY Signature Pho - Grand
|$18.00
Our signature nutrient rich and flavorful pho beef bone broth, rice noodles, beef eye round, beef brisket, beef flank, beef tendon, & beef meat ball. Topped with scallion, onion, and cilantro.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime,
& jalapeño.