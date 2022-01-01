Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSHROOM PHO (GF, V)$17.00
Mushrooms, thai basil, chilies, cilantro, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli, red cabbage, carrots and lime.
Vegan Pho Broth (gf,v)$5.00
More about TLK
Consumer pic

 

Hanoi House

119 St. Marks Pl., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Pho Broth$5.00
Beef Pho - THREE$19.00
Aromatic 30-hr black Angus beef broth served with banh pho rice noodles and topped with cilantro, scallion, and red onion. Pickled garlic and our housemade chili sauce are served on the side.
Chicken Pho$15.00
Homestyle chicken & ginger broth with banh pho rice noodles, cilantro and scallion. Served with chili sauce & ginger fish sauce on the side.
More about Hanoi House
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho (noodle soup)$12.95
More about Mama's Cupboard
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Pho
Thin rice noodle w. beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, basil, lime on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
Spicy Pho Udon
Udon noodles w. spicy beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bok-choy. And sambal-sour-mustard-green on the side.
Spicy Pho Vermicelli
Vermicelli noodle w. spicy beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, lime, basil on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
More about Saiguette
Pho: Vegan image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho: Chicken$15.00
noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With sliced chicken breast. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce
Pho: Vegan$14.00
noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With baby bokchoy and fresh shiitake mushroom. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce. Vegan
Pho: Steak and Brisket$16.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
More about PLUM
Item pic

NOODLES

Saigon Social

172 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Bo$19.00
beef noodle soup with raw beef eye round, creekstone brisket, tendon meatball, rice noodles, Helen's beef broth
More about Saigon Social
Restaurant banner

 

Pho House

175 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
P5 Pho Seafood$16.95
P2 Pho Tai$14.95
More about Pho House
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pho You

2656 Broadway, 2656 Broadway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
JPY Signature Pho - Grand$18.00
Our signature nutrient rich and flavorful pho beef bone broth, rice noodles, beef eye round, beef brisket, beef flank, beef tendon, & beef meat ball. Topped with scallion, onion, and cilantro.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime,
& jalapeño.
More about Just Pho You

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Mixed Green Salad

Dumplings

Prawns

Chicken Teriyaki

Roast Duck

Flautas

Cookie Dough

General Tso Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston