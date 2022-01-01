Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Cream Pie
Fresh banana slices layered with vanilla pudding and topped with whipped cream.
9" / Approx 6 servings
PB Chocolate Pie
Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups.
9" / Approx 6 servings
PB Chocolate Pie Slice
Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped cream.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
Spinach Pies$10.95
two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough
Spinach Pie Platter$19.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oh My, Chocolate Pie$5.00
We make a crust using almonds, coconut, pecans & dates, then fill it with a homemade chocolate ganache-like filling. Our chocolate is homemade and sweetened with coconut sugar, honey & dates. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan & Paleo.
This does not require refrigeration but we do recommend it if you're not consuming right away.
Seasonal Pie$5.00
This season is an Apple Pear Pie, made using Granny Smith Apples & Bartlett Pears. We start with an almond flour crust, fill it with our fruit sweetened with honey and then top it off with an almond flour crumble. Gluten Free, Dairy Free & Paleo.
More about OneSeed
Falcowitz Pie image

 

Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
Tomato Pie (Vegan)$18.00
Cheese Pie$24.00
More about Upside Pizza
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
Chocolate Ice Box Pie$5.75
Dark chocolate custard in chocolate cookie crust and chocolate chips.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Hudson
Inwood Farm image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Inwood Farm

600 west 218th street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1797 reviews)
Delivery
Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie$15.00
More about Inwood Farm
Item pic

 

Sauce Restaurant

78 Rivington Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heritage Sausage Pie$26.00
tomato sauce, red onion, olive oil, mozzarella, homemade sausage, garlic, parmigiano
Upside Down Cheese Pie$24.00
slices of mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, breadcrumbs
Pepperoni Pie$26.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Sauce Restaurant
Pepperoni Pie image

 

Upside Pizza

20 East 40th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
Spicy Vodka Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Vodka Sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. (A little kick, not too spicy.)
Mushroom, WWLC Pie$32.00
White Wine Lemon Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms. Finished with Lemon Zest, Parsley, Black Pepper & Parmigiano Reggiano.
More about Upside Pizza
Item pic

 

Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St

84 RIVINGTON ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
18" Thin Crust Cheese Pie$27.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
More about Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie Slice$14.00
More about RedFarm
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Community Food and Juice
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$9.00
More about Friedman's
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville
Pepperoni Pie image

 

Upside Pizza

51 Spring Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
Cheese Pie$24.00
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage & House Pickled Peppers
More about Upside Pizza
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Crumb Pie
Featuring farm-fresh, plump, and juicy blueberries and a delectable oatmeal crumb topping with brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon, we’re so excited to roll out our brand-new pie. After all, it’s prime blueberry season, which means it’s the perfect time to savor our Blueberry Crumb Pie. And, for an irresistible combination of flavors, top your slice with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. 
Montmorency Cherry Pie$9.50
Topped with a lightly browned lattice crust and the perfect amount of sugary crystals, plump, fresh cherries leap out of their time-honored bowl and proclaim quite honestly, “Life is like a forkful of cherries!”
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
More about Little Pie Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Chelsea
Item pic

 

Sauce Pizzeria - East Village

345 East 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Thin Crust Vodka Pie$27.00
Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
Square Pie Upside Down Cheese Pie$26.00
Slices of mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, wild sicilian oregano, breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
18" Thin Crust Upside Down Pie$27.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, & breadcrumbs
More about Sauce Pizzeria - East Village
Barking Dog image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog

1678 3 ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (2636 reviews)
SHEPHERD'S PIE$22.95
SAVORY GROUND BEEF & VEGETABLES, TOPPED WITH A LAYER OF BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATO
More about Barking Dog
HALF COLLECTIVE PIE image

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
HALF COLLECTIVE PIE$18.00
COLLECTIVE PIE$33.00
More about Pizza Collective
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple pie$10.00
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville West
Item pic

 

Sauce Pizzeria

225 Liberty St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE$29.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*
CHEESE PIE$27.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
PEPPERONI PIE$30.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs
More about Sauce Pizzeria
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
The Honey Well image

 

The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Steve's Key Lime Pie$8.00
Straight Outta Red Hook, Best Key Lime Pie In Country, Served With Whip and Lime Zest .
More about The Honey Well
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE PIE$8.00
SPINACH PIE$14.50
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE$9.00
More about The Viand
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$8.00
We took Key West and squeezed it into a jar for you, add a dash of whipped cream if you wish but don't forget to thank Aunt Sally.
All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted and made with fresh fruits.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

Westville Wall Street

110 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Wall Street

