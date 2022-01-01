Pies in New York
New York restaurants that serve pies
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Banana Cream Pie
Fresh banana slices layered with vanilla pudding and topped with whipped cream.
9" / Approx 6 servings
|PB Chocolate Pie
Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups.
9" / Approx 6 servings
|PB Chocolate Pie Slice
Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped cream.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad
|$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
|Spinach Pies
|$10.95
two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough
|Spinach Pie Platter
|$19.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
OneSeed
111 Murray Street,, New York
|Oh My, Chocolate Pie
|$5.00
We make a crust using almonds, coconut, pecans & dates, then fill it with a homemade chocolate ganache-like filling. Our chocolate is homemade and sweetened with coconut sugar, honey & dates. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan & Paleo.
This does not require refrigeration but we do recommend it if you're not consuming right away.
|Seasonal Pie
|$5.00
This season is an Apple Pear Pie, made using Granny Smith Apples & Bartlett Pears. We start with an almond flour crust, fill it with our fruit sweetened with honey and then top it off with an almond flour crumble. Gluten Free, Dairy Free & Paleo.
Upside Pizza
270 W 39th St, New York
|Falcowitz Pie
|$32.00
|Tomato Pie (Vegan)
|$18.00
|Cheese Pie
|$24.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
|Chocolate Ice Box Pie
|$5.75
Dark chocolate custard in chocolate cookie crust and chocolate chips.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Inwood Farm
600 west 218th street, New York
|Rosemary Root Vegetable Pot Pie
|$15.00
Sauce Restaurant
78 Rivington Street, New York
|Heritage Sausage Pie
|$26.00
tomato sauce, red onion, olive oil, mozzarella, homemade sausage, garlic, parmigiano
|Upside Down Cheese Pie
|$24.00
slices of mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, breadcrumbs
|Pepperoni Pie
|$26.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Upside Pizza
20 East 40th Street, New York
|Pepperoni Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
|Spicy Vodka Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Vodka Sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. (A little kick, not too spicy.)
|Mushroom, WWLC Pie
|$32.00
White Wine Lemon Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms. Finished with Lemon Zest, Parsley, Black Pepper & Parmigiano Reggiano.
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St
84 RIVINGTON ST, New York
|18" Thin Crust Cheese Pie
|$27.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Upside Pizza
51 Spring Street, New York
|Pepperoni Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Sicilian Oregano, Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
|Cheese Pie
|$24.00
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage & House Pickled Peppers
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Blueberry Crumb Pie
Featuring farm-fresh, plump, and juicy blueberries and a delectable oatmeal crumb topping with brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon, we’re so excited to roll out our brand-new pie. After all, it’s prime blueberry season, which means it’s the perfect time to savor our Blueberry Crumb Pie. And, for an irresistible combination of flavors, top your slice with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
|Montmorency Cherry Pie
|$9.50
Topped with a lightly browned lattice crust and the perfect amount of sugary crystals, plump, fresh cherries leap out of their time-honored bowl and proclaim quite honestly, “Life is like a forkful of cherries!”
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Sauce Pizzeria - East Village
345 East 12th Street, New York
|18" Thin Crust Vodka Pie
|$27.00
Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
|Square Pie Upside Down Cheese Pie
|$26.00
Slices of mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, wild sicilian oregano, breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
|18" Thin Crust Upside Down Pie
|$27.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, & breadcrumbs
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Dog
1678 3 ave, New York
|SHEPHERD'S PIE
|$22.95
SAVORY GROUND BEEF & VEGETABLES, TOPPED WITH A LAYER OF BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATO
PIZZA
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|HALF COLLECTIVE PIE
|$18.00
|COLLECTIVE PIE
|$33.00
Westville West
210 W 10th Street, New York
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Sauce Pizzeria
225 Liberty St, NY
|PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE
|$29.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*
|CHEESE PIE
|$27.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
|PEPPERONI PIE
|$30.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Steve's Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Straight Outta Red Hook, Best Key Lime Pie In Country, Served With Whip and Lime Zest .
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|APPLE PIE
|$8.00
|SPINACH PIE
|$14.50
|CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|KEY LIME PIE
|$8.00
We took Key West and squeezed it into a jar for you, add a dash of whipped cream if you wish but don't forget to thank Aunt Sally.
All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted and made with fresh fruits.
