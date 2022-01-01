Pineapple fried rice in New York
New York restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-19 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, Onion, Carrot, Scallion, Cashew nut, Pineapple and Tomato.
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, cashews
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*
|$17.75
Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Pineapple Fried Rice - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.
|Combo - Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$15.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion & egg.
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|L Pineapple Fried Rice
|$9.50
|Pineapple Fried Rice Entree
|$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes, onions, peas, carrots, scallions and cashew nuts.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|L-12 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid w/ egg, onions, scallions & cashew nuts
|(L) Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid w/ egg onions, scallions & cashew nuts
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid, with egg, onions, scallions & cashew nuts
|(L) Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid w/ egg onions, scallions & cashew nuts