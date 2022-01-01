Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-19 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, Onion, Carrot, Scallion, Cashew nut, Pineapple and Tomato.
More about Thai Terminal
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, cashews
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*$17.75
Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)
More about PLANTA Queen
7e472be2-4d81-4d46-b018-b9a7519817e5 image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice - Lunch Special$10.95
Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.
Combo - Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai
6bf6b923-ad60-4390-8f1b-e18fbb7a676b image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$15.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion & egg.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Pineapple Fried Rice$9.50
Pineapple Fried Rice Entree$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes, onions, peas, carrots, scallions and cashew nuts.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-12 Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid w/ egg, onions, scallions & cashew nuts
(L) Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid w/ egg onions, scallions & cashew nuts
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid, with egg, onions, scallions & cashew nuts
(L) Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Chicken, shrimp and squid w/ egg onions, scallions & cashew nuts
More about Spice Thai
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
More about Tam Sang

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Panna Cotta

Yogurt Parfaits

Quiche Lorraine

Fish Sandwiches

French Toast

Quiche

Pork Dumplings

Maki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston