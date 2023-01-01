Po boy in New York
New York restaurants that serve po boy
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
East Harlem Bottling Co.
1711 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$17.00
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp, “dressed” (lettuce, tomato, onion), hot sauce, Italian long roll
Blue Kitchen Café
1 Police Plaza Path, New York
|Shrimp Po' Boy Hero
|$13.50
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Roasted Peppers