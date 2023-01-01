Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve po boy

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
East Harlem Bottling Co.

1711 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Shrimp Po-Boy$17.00
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp, “dressed” (lettuce, tomato, onion), hot sauce, Italian long roll
More about East Harlem Bottling Co.
Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path, New York

No reviews yet
Shrimp Po' Boy Hero$13.50
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Roasted Peppers
More about Blue Kitchen Café
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails - 367 3rd Avenue

367 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
Fried FIsh Po Boy$21.00
Roast Beef Po Boy$18.00
More about Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails - 367 3rd Avenue

