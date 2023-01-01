Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve poboy

Item pic

 

Harlem Seafood Soul - Harlem Seafood Soul 125th

W125th , Harlem, USA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Oyster Poboy$20.00
More about Harlem Seafood Soul - Harlem Seafood Soul 125th
Consumer pic

 

Toast

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, on a Hero, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Kebabs

Panna Cotta

Italian Wedding Soup

Pasta Salad

Honey Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Fruit Salad

Steak Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (115 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston