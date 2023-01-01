Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Poboy in
New York
/
New York
/
Poboy
New York restaurants that serve poboy
Harlem Seafood Soul - Harlem Seafood Soul 125th
W125th , Harlem, USA
No reviews yet
Fried Oyster Poboy
$20.00
More about Harlem Seafood Soul - Harlem Seafood Soul 125th
Toast
3157 Broadway, NY
No reviews yet
Shrimp Poboy
$17.00
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, on a Hero, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast
Browse other tasty dishes in New York
Kebabs
Panna Cotta
Italian Wedding Soup
Pasta Salad
Honey Chicken
Club Sandwiches
Fruit Salad
Steak Salad
Neighborhoods within New York to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(115 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(59 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
More near New York to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(213 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston