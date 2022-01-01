Pork belly in New York

Choice of:Kana - sautéed with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce.Prik Khing - string bean, carrot, bell pepper, lime leaf in spicy curry paste.Basil - sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce.Larb - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

