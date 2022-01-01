Pork belly in New York
New York restaurants that serve pork belly
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|The Fish Fillet & Pork Belly
|$28.00
Fish Fillet, Pork Belly, Bok Choy, Quail Egg, Cauliflower
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.00
savory pork belly w/ jalpeño
pickled red onions
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Pineapple Pork Belly
|$4.50
charred pineapple, spicy onion, roasted garlic aioli, house salsa
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|M-1 Crispy Pork Belly
|$16.95
Choice of:Kana - sautéed with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce.Prik Khing - string bean, carrot, bell pepper, lime leaf in spicy curry paste.Basil - sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce.Larb - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Skewer-Pork Belly
|$4.00
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Pork Belly Tostada
|$16.00
Caramelized niman ranch, avocado cilantro crema
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CRISPY PORK BELLY APP
|$12.00
Crispy & Crunchy Pork Belly served with sweet chili sauce and Jew sauce
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Pork Belly Bao Buns (3)
|$17.00
braised pork belly, cilantro, crispy shallots, mayo, sriracha bbq
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|M-6 Crispy Pork Belly
|$16.95
Choice of: KANA - sautéed with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce. | OR | BASIL - sautéed with red pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|板栗红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly with Chestnut
|$23.00
|蒜泥白肉 Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic Chili Sauce
|$13.00
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|OG Pork Belly Bao (2)
|$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Caramelized Pork Belly Banh-mi
|$14.95
Pork belly in a savory sweet glaze with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo and Sriracha chili sauce
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Royal Pork Belly Red Curry
|$17.00
Crispy pork belly, green apple, pineapple, basil and Thai red curry
|Spicy crispy pork belly
|$18.00
Sautéed onions, bell peppers and holy basil
LumLum
404 West 49th Street, New York
|Fried Pork Belly
|$12.00
MOO GROB - Fried pork belly with spicy tamarind suace
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Stir Fried Pork Belly w. Egg
|$18.00
Light Spice
|Braised Pork Belly w. Abalone 2pcs
|$46.00