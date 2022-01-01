Pork dumplings in New York
New York restaurants that serve pork dumplings
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Pork Dumplings (Steamed)
|$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
|Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)
|$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Air Fried PORK Dumpling
|$9.50
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
|Steamed PORK Dumpling
|$9.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
|Air Fried PORK Dumpling
|$9.95
430F for 7 minutes hot Air fried Dumpling use much less oil. it has less calories but better taste!
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.95
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
|D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Pork and Crab Soup Dumplings
|$19.00
Signature Dish
|Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
|$16.50
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil 红油水饺 (8)
|$9.00
Pork, egg, chili oil, oyster sauce
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$9.00
Hand made mini pork dumplings in chili oil
|Fried Pork and Chives Dumplings
|$10.00
Fried pork and chives dumplings with chili oil on top
|Garlic Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
Pork and chives dumplings with fried garlic and chili oil on top
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-10 Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
|$9.95
Steamed or fried marinated pork, shrimp, mushroom and water chestnut wrapped in wonton skin, served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|Pork Soup Dumpling 小籠包
|$5.75
|Pork Soup Dumpling w. Crab 蟹粉小籠包
|$5.75
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Frozen Pork Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Pork and Napa cabbage in homemade wheat wrappers.
|Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Pork dumplings filled with broth.
|Chive, Pork, and Shrimp Dumpling in Soup (GF)
|$12.00
Minced chive, pork, and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in roasted vegetable broth. (Gluten Free).
Han Dynasty
90 3rd Ave, New York
|-Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Chicken or Vegetable option available.
MAKANA
161 W. 106th Street, New York
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.95
Pan-seared Japanese pork dumplings, served with our homemade sauce.