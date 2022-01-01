Prawns in New York
New York restaurants that serve prawns
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Asam Prawn
|$10.00
shrimp, tomato sauce, asam, palm sugar
|Fried Tiger Prawn with Salted Egg Yolk
|$19.00
Salted egg yolk, fried tiger prawn
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks
55 BOND STREET, New York
|Prawn Karee to go
|$28.00
Stir fried with curry powder, soft scrambled egg, scallion, onion, micro celery, roasted chili jam
LumLum
404 West 49th Street, New York
|Grilled River Prawns
|$14.00
GOONG YANG - Grilled Thai River Prawns with Spicy Chili Lime Dressing (2)
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Tiger Prawns
|$30.00
gongura chutney