Pretzels in New York
New York restaurants that serve pretzels
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel - Whipped Flips™
|$6.50
Our signature sweet crème base in a hard-pack form with pretzels, chocolate & peanut butter sauce
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Snyder's Pretzels
|$0.45
Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew
66 Madison Ave, New York
|Real Deal Philly Pretzel (1)
|$3.00
Sides of Whiz & Yellow Mustard
|Real Deal Philly Pretzel (3)
|$8.00
Sides of Whiz & Spicy Brown Mustard
|Real Deal Philly Pretzel (5)
|$13.00
Sides of Whiz & Spicy Brown Mustard
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Katja
79 Orchard St, New York
|Pretzel
|$5.00
Oven fresh with Liptauer, Butter & Mustard
FRENCH FRIES
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00
Spicy Mustard
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Creamline
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Pretzels w/ Cheese Sauce
|$9.00
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.45
Sea salt, cheese sauce, mustard.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
367 3rd Avenue, New York
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
108 W40th St
108 West 40th Street, New York
|Mega Pretzel
|$15.00
Jane Doe
12 W 44th St, New York
|Pretzel Dippers
|$14.00