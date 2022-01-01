Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pretzels

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel - Whipped Flips™$6.50
Our signature sweet crème base in a hard-pack form with pretzels, chocolate & peanut butter sauce
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Bites$10.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Snyder's Pretzels$0.45
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

 

Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew

66 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Real Deal Philly Pretzel (1)$3.00
Sides of Whiz & Yellow Mustard
Real Deal Philly Pretzel (3)$8.00
Sides of Whiz & Spicy Brown Mustard
Real Deal Philly Pretzel (5)$13.00
Sides of Whiz & Spicy Brown Mustard
More about Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew
Pretzel image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Katja

79 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel$5.00
Oven fresh with Liptauer, Butter & Mustard
More about Cafe Katja
1 Penn Plaza image

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rold Gold Pretzels$3.00
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Spicy Mustard
More about Ellington in the Park
Creamline image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels w/ Cheese Sauce$9.00
More about Creamline
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sticks$9.45
Sea salt, cheese sauce, mustard.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
More about Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
108 W40th St image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mega Pretzel$15.00
More about 108 W40th St
Consumer pic

 

Jane Doe

12 W 44th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Dippers$14.00
More about Jane Doe

