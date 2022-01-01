Prime ribs in New York
New York restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Grilled Prime Rib (22 oz)
|$78.00
served with your choice of side
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|S&W Prime Dry-Aged Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two
|$159.00
S&W Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Colorado Rib Steak (Make it Cajun!), Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake
|S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two
|$159.00
S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Prime Rib, Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake
More about Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|20 Oz Prime Rib
|$75.00
More about RedFarm - 2170 Broadway
RedFarm - 2170 Broadway
2170 Broadway, New York
|Marinated Creekstone Prime Rib Steak
|$61.00
Signature Dish