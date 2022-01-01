Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve prime ribs

Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Prime Rib (22 oz)$78.00
served with your choice of side
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S&W Prime Dry-Aged Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two$159.00
S&W Colorado Rib Steak Pack for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Colorado Rib Steak (Make it Cajun!), Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake
S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two$159.00
S&W Classic Prime Rib Dinner for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Prime Rib, Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave image

 

Izzy's West Side Smokehouse

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
20 Oz Prime Rib$75.00
More about Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
Item pic

 

RedFarm - 2170 Broadway

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marinated Creekstone Prime Rib Steak$61.00
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm - 2170 Broadway
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

Au Cheval NYC

33 Cortlandt Alley, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$36.95
8oz Prime Rib Roasted, Topped with Gruyere, Beef Jus, Cherry Peppers, Calabrian Chili. Served with Horseradish Cream
More about Au Cheval NYC

