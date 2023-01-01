Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street

54 Stone Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Ciabatta, sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes
More about Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$13.75
Prosciutto, Parmesan, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on Demi Baguette
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Item pic

 

Rosemary's Pantry - 350 1st Avenue

350 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$10.00
More about Rosemary's Pantry - 350 1st Avenue
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh & Smoked Mozzarella, & Prosciutto Sandwich$13.95
With tomato, onion, fresh basil and arugula.
Fresh & Smoked Mozzarella, & Prosciutto Sandwich$13.95
With tomato, onion, fresh basil and arugula.
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Item pic

 

Heritage Grand Bakery

8 West 40th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$9.00
French baguette, Prosciutto sliced, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato spread (tomato paste, garlic, balsamic, olive oil)
More about Heritage Grand Bakery

