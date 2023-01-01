Prosciutto sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches
Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street
54 Stone Street, Manhattan
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$15.00
Ciabatta, sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$13.75
Prosciutto, Parmesan, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Glaze on Demi Baguette
Rosemary's Pantry - 350 1st Avenue
350 1st Avenue, New York
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Fresh & Smoked Mozzarella, & Prosciutto Sandwich
|$13.95
With tomato, onion, fresh basil and arugula.
