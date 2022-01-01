Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3" Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cinnamon, ginger and clove spiced pumpkin cheesecake batter on a ginger-graham crust.
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Sandwich$10.00
Graham cracker cookie with pumpkin cheesecake filling and toasted vanilla marshmallow
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Lexington Pizza Parlour image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE$8.00
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE$9.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

#Baonanas - East Village

93 East 7th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.00
Light and fluffy spiced pumpkin mousse infused with cream cheese, homemade spiced pumpkin puree and layered with softened graham crackers and fresh sliced bananas.
More about #Baonanas - East Village
Restaurant banner

 

Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Sandwich$10.00
Graham cracker cookie with pumpkin cheesecake filling and toasted vanilla marshmallow
More about Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cheeseburgers

General Tso Chicken

Kebabs

Flautas

Papaya Salad

Tandoori

Bread Pudding

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston