Pumpkin cheesecake in New York
New York restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|3" Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cinnamon, ginger and clove spiced pumpkin cheesecake batter on a ginger-graham crust.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Sandwich
|$10.00
Graham cracker cookie with pumpkin cheesecake filling and toasted vanilla marshmallow
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
|PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
More about #Baonanas - East Village
#Baonanas - East Village
93 East 7th Street, New York
|Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$5.00
Light and fluffy spiced pumpkin mousse infused with cream cheese, homemade spiced pumpkin puree and layered with softened graham crackers and fresh sliced bananas.