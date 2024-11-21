Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$39.00
Classically American; flavored with sugar and spice and baked in a buttery crust.
9" / Approx 6 servings
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
Takeout
TG-Pumpkin Pie 10"$42.00
Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)
Pumpkin Pie$10.95
This delicately spiced seasonal specialty is an American classic and a must-have this Fall. No Thanksgiving table is complete without Pumpkin Pie!
More about Little Pie Company
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$10.00
More about Friedmans West
Veselka image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$7.00
More about Veselka
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PUMPKIN PIE$8.00
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Bono Trattoria image

PIZZA

Bono Tratoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$9.00
More about Bono Tratoria
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie$6.00
More about Coppelia
Item pic

 

Maman Nomad - Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Signature Pumpkin Pie Latte$0.00
homemade pumpkin pie syrup with warm fall spices, brown sugar & lots of love paired with Parlor’s Merci espresso & your favorite milk. {everything that would go into the pie, minus the crust}
More about Maman Nomad - Nomad
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie French Toast Sticks$14.00
Dulcey de leche, Vanilla Cinnamon Sauce
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Restaurant banner

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Brookfield Place

230 Vesey Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$0.00
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Brookfield Place
Restaurant banner

PIES

Petee's Pie Company - LES

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Farm Fresh Pumpkin Whole Pie$35.00
We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.
More about Petee's Pie Company - LES
Item pic

 

Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie French Toast Sticks$14.00
Dulcey de leche, Vanilla Cinnamon Sauce
More about Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

