Pumpkin pies in New York
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Pumpkin Pie
|$39.00
Classically American; flavored with sugar and spice and baked in a buttery crust.
9" / Approx 6 servings
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|TG-Pumpkin Pie 10"
|$42.00
Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)
|Pumpkin Pie
|$10.95
This delicately spiced seasonal specialty is an American classic and a must-have this Fall. No Thanksgiving table is complete without Pumpkin Pie!
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Pumpkin Pie
|$7.00
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|PUMPKIN PIE
|$8.00
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Pumpkin Pie
|$6.00
Maman Nomad - Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Signature Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$0.00
homemade pumpkin pie syrup with warm fall spices, brown sugar & lots of love paired with Parlor’s Merci espresso & your favorite milk. {everything that would go into the pie, minus the crust}
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Pumpkin Pie French Toast Sticks
|$14.00
Dulcey de leche, Vanilla Cinnamon Sauce
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Brookfield Place
230 Vesey Street, New York
|Pumpkin Pie
|$0.00
Petee's Pie Company - LES
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Farm Fresh Pumpkin Whole Pie
|$35.00
We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.