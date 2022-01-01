Quesadillas in New York
New York restaurants that serve quesadillas
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Artichoke Heart Quesadilla
|$16.00
SPINACH | MOZZARELLA | ROASTED PEPPERS | MARINARA (D)
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Kids Quesadilla
|$11.00
Just cheese and tortilla. (No green stuff!) Option to add a protein available.
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
12 Saint Marks Place, New York
|Chicharron Quesadilla
|$20.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Artichoke Quesadilla
|$16.00
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Quesadilla Supreme with Plantain
|$17.50
4 pieces with melted cheddar & mozz, chipotle refried beans, sweet plantains, scallions; served w/ sour cream, salsa roja and spicy salsa verde.
TACOS
Taco Dumbo
114 West 47th, New York
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Mini Quesadillas
|$12.00
With Squash Blossom and Poblano Chiles
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinot beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip
|$13.00
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Dorito Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Pulled chicken, Mexican cheeses and flour tortillas, topped with crema and pico de gallo.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Quesadilla de Camaron
|$17.00
Shrimp, chile de arbol salsa, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple-red onion salad
|Quesadilla de Huitlacoche
|$18.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa
|Quesadilla de Pollo
|$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Mango Black Bean Quesadilla
|$19.00
Mango, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, peppers, and vegan cheese quesadilla. Served with salsa and guacamole. Option to make it gluten free!
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$16.00
Blue corn masa, kale, goat cheese crema, salsa verde
TACOS
La Esquina - Upper East Side
1402 2nd Ave, New York
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$11.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, Huitlacoche, roasted corn, epazote
|QUESADILLA SIMPLE
|$6.25
Queso Chihuahua & pico de gallo
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, Huitlacoche "corn truffle", roasted corn, epazote
|QUESADILLA DE RIB EYE
|$11.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, ribeye steak, bacon, poblano peppers, caramelized onions
|QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS
|$11.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, carnitas
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Dorito Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Quesadilla Lunch
|$12.00
|QUESADILLA
Large flour tortilla with cheese and choice of filling, grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$13.75
|GOOD MORNING QUESADILLA
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs, jack cheese, onions, chorizo, peppers.
Toloache
251 West 50th St, New York
|Quesadilla De Huitlacoche & Trufas
|$17.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle, crema and huitlacoche salsa.
Appetizer Size
|Quesadilla De Pollo
|$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema and chile toreado.
Appetizer Size
|Quesadilla De Camarón
|$17.00
Roasted shrimp, chile de arbol salsa, Chihuahua cheese and pineapple-red onion salad.
Appetizer Size
The Terrace
335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan
|Chicken & Cheddar Quesadilla
|$12.00
with Salsa Verde, Sour Cream and Radish Salad
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
fingerling potato, grilled spring onion, jalapeño salsa (contains: dairy, garlic, onion, gluten, sesame)
|Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip
|$13.00
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
- 2