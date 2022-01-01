Quesadillas in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Artichoke Heart Quesadilla$16.00
SPINACH | MOZZARELLA | ROASTED PEPPERS | MARINARA (D)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Santa Fe Quesadilla image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Kids Quesadilla$11.00
Just cheese and tortilla. (No green stuff!) Option to add a protein available.
More about Santa Fe
Cheese Quesadilla image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
More about Los Mariscos
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

12 Saint Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicharron Quesadilla$20.00
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Artichoke Quesadilla$16.00
Artichoke Quesadilla$16.00
Artichoke Heart Quesadilla$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Quesadilla Supreme image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Supreme with Plantain$17.50
4 pieces with melted cheddar & mozz, chipotle refried beans, sweet plantains, scallions; served w/ sour cream, salsa roja and spicy salsa verde.
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Quesadilla image

TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
More about Taco Dumbo
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Quesadillas$12.00
With Squash Blossom and Poblano Chiles
More about Thyme & Tonic
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Salt Cod Quesadilla$18.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Quesadilla image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinot beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Toro Loco NYC
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip$13.00
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
More about Rosa Mexicano
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$15.00
Oaxaca, Chihuahua And Asiago Cheese
More about Conmigo
Dorito Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Dorito Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.
More about Harlem Public
Item pic

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Pulled chicken, Mexican cheeses and flour tortillas, topped with crema and pico de gallo.
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Quesadilla de Camaron image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla de Camaron$17.00
Shrimp, chile de arbol salsa, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple-red onion salad
Quesadilla de Huitlacoche$18.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa
Quesadilla de Pollo$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Black Bean Quesadilla$19.00
Mango, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, peppers, and vegan cheese quesadilla. Served with salsa and guacamole. Option to make it gluten free!
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla
Mushroom Quesadilla$16.00
Blue corn masa, kale, goat cheese crema, salsa verde
More about Anejo
QUESADILLA DE POLLO image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$11.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$8.00
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, Huitlacoche, roasted corn, epazote
QUESADILLA SIMPLE$6.25
Queso Chihuahua & pico de gallo
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
Quesadilla image

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
More about Amor Loco
Tuttles image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
More about Tuttles
Item pic

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$8.00
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, Huitlacoche "corn truffle", roasted corn, epazote
QUESADILLA DE RIB EYE$11.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, ribeye steak, bacon, poblano peppers, caramelized onions
QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS$11.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, carnitas
More about La Esquina - Midtown
Dorito Quesadilla image

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dorito Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.
More about HP at Northend
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Lunch$12.00
QUESADILLA
Large flour tortilla with cheese and choice of filling, grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE QUESADILLA$13.75
CHEESE QUESADILLA$13.75
GOOD MORNING QUESADILLA$16.00
Scrambled eggs, jack cheese, onions, chorizo, peppers.
More about The Viand
Quesadilla De Huitlacoche & Trufas image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla De Huitlacoche & Trufas$17.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle, crema and huitlacoche salsa.
Appetizer Size
Quesadilla De Pollo$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema and chile toreado.
Appetizer Size
Quesadilla De Camarón$17.00
Roasted shrimp, chile de arbol salsa, Chihuahua cheese and pineapple-red onion salad.
Appetizer Size
More about Toloache
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace

335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Cheddar Quesadilla$12.00
with Salsa Verde, Sour Cream and Radish Salad
More about The Terrace
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
fingerling potato, grilled spring onion, jalapeño salsa (contains: dairy, garlic, onion, gluten, sesame)
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
includes organic juice box and choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips side.
More about TacoVision
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip$13.00
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Salsa Verde & Lime Crema
More about Company Culture

