Quiche in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve quiche

Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Soho
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche On Columbus$12.00
Gluten Free. Feta, Spinach, Caramelize onions, and Mushrooms. Served with arugula salad.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LORRAINE QUICHE$5.90
VEGGIE QUICHE$5.90
3+1 QUICHE$17.70
More about Marie Blachère
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman

429 Amsterdam Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman

114 W 41st Street, Bryant Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Quiche Katy$8.00
baby kale, charred cauliflower, cumin, cilantro and feta quiche
More about Maman Nomad
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

E.A.T.

1064 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$26.00
More about E.A.T.

