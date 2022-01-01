Quiche in New York
New York restaurants that serve quiche
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Quiche On Columbus
|$12.00
Gluten Free. Feta, Spinach, Caramelize onions, and Mushrooms. Served with arugula salad.
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
|LORRAINE QUICHE
|$5.90
|VEGGIE QUICHE
|$5.90
|3+1 QUICHE
|$17.70
Maman Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Quiche Katy
|$8.00
baby kale, charred cauliflower, cumin, cilantro and feta quiche