Quinoa salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve quinoa salad

The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa & Beet Salad$15.00
Chic-pea, avocado, mozzarella pearls, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette
More about The Ellington
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil & Quinoa Salad$10.00
Hearty protein-packed lentils and quinoa on a bed of arugula, brussels sprouts, shredded carrots, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Vspot - Latin Vegan Munchies image

 

Williamsburg Vegan Corp. - East Village NYC

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Quinoa Salad$13.00
Organic quinoa, kale & chickpeas with our house dressing
More about Williamsburg Vegan Corp. - East Village NYC
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale & Quinoa Salad$9.39
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
More about Bobwhite Counter
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tricolor Quinoa Salad$10.45
tricolor quinoa, garbanzos, turmeric, Israeli salad
More about ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas
Quinoa hummus salad image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa hummus salad$17.00
Crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, mixed greens dressed with balsamic tahini and served on a bed of humus
More about LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUINOA SALAD$16.75
Avocado, beets, spinach, house dressing.
QUINOA SALAD$16.75
Avocado, beets, spinach, house dressing.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chirp

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Salad$10.00
Chickpeas, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Parsley, Sweet Plantain, Red Pepper Dressing
More about Chirp
Item pic

 

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Quinoa Avocado Salad$15.00
Tossed in Lemon Dijon Dressing
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

