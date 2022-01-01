Quinoa salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve quinoa salad
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Quinoa & Beet Salad
|$15.00
Chic-pea, avocado, mozzarella pearls, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Lentil & Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Hearty protein-packed lentils and quinoa on a bed of arugula, brussels sprouts, shredded carrots, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds
Williamsburg Vegan Corp. - East Village NYC
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Kale Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
Organic quinoa, kale & chickpeas with our house dressing
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$9.39
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Tricolor Quinoa Salad
|$10.45
tricolor quinoa, garbanzos, turmeric, Israeli salad
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
108 west 74th street, New York
|Quinoa hummus salad
|$17.00
Crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, mixed greens dressed with balsamic tahini and served on a bed of humus
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|QUINOA SALAD
|$16.75
Avocado, beets, spinach, house dressing.
Chirp
369 W 34th St, New York
|Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Chickpeas, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Olives, Parsley, Sweet Plantain, Red Pepper Dressing