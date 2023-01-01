Rack of lamb in New York
New York restaurants that serve rack of lamb
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|BLACK GARLIC CRUSTED RACK OF LAMB
|$46.00
BONE MARROW & WILD MUSHROOM SOUFFLÉ, BRAISED ENDIVE, PEARL ONIONS, PORT WINE REDUCTION
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Rack of Lamb
|$28.00
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Rack of Lamb
|$39.00
carrot puree, fava beans, braised lamb shoulder, lamb jus