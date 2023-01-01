Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rack of lamb in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rack of lamb

Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK GARLIC CRUSTED RACK OF LAMB$46.00
BONE MARROW & WILD MUSHROOM SOUFFLÉ, BRAISED ENDIVE, PEARL ONIONS, PORT WINE REDUCTION
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rack of Lamb$28.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rack of Lamb$39.00
carrot puree, fava beans, braised lamb shoulder, lamb jus
More about NICE MATIN
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Lamb Chops (1/2 Rack)$82.00
served with your choice of side
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Pork Dumplings

Pepperoni Pizza

Pad See

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Crab Sticks

Eggplant Parm

Mozzarella Sticks

Tofu Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1477 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (799 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston