Rainbow cookies in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rainbow cookies

Item pic

 

Orwashers Bakery

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Cookies$0.00
Classic New York rainbow cookies filled with jam, marzipan, and layers of rainbow sponge cake, covered in chocolate.
More about Orwashers Bakery
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Cookies$0.00
Classic New York rainbow cookies filled with jam, marzipan, and layers of rainbow sponge cake, covered in chocolate.
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Rubirosa image

 

Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Rainbow Cookie$4.00
More about Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
Consumer pic

 

Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue

242 Eighth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rainbow Cookie 3 - Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street

40 East 23rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rainbow Cookie 3 - Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street
Banner pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue

370 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Cookie 3 - Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street

146 Chambers Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Cookie 3 - Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street
Restaurant banner

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Upper West Side - 273 Columbus Avenue

273 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rainbow Cookie 3 - Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Upper West Side - 273 Columbus Avenue

