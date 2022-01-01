Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ELOTE-SWEET CORN RAVIOLI
yellow corn, queso fresco, chilli butter sauce
More about Mayan Bistro
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli della Casa$26.00
handcrafted spinach and ricotta ravioli, sage, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Ravioli$19.00
tomato / parmigiano -or- butter / parmigiano
More about Rubirosa
Ravioli della Casa image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli della Casa$32.00
handcrafted spinach and ricotta ravioli, sage, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RAVIOLI ATLANTIC GRILL$34.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Ravioli Alla Salvia image

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Alla Salvia$22.00
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta in butter and sage sauce.
More about Il Brigante
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli$17.90
Cheese ravioli in butter & sage sauce
More about Arco Cafe
Item pic

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Della Casa$25.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli al pomodoro$23.00
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta, burrata and parmigiano Reggiano, in fresh plum tomato and basil sauce
More about Mozzarella & Vino
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPRESE RAVIOLI$18.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, proscuito, pesto crema
More about The Viand
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
More about Il Gattopardo
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli Nicoise
house made ravioli filled with braised beef short rib, topped with Provençal tomato sauce & basil oil.
More about Nice Matin
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Burrata Ravioli$25.00
Ravioli filled with buratta served in a lobster tomato cream sauce.
Ravioli Porcini Mushrooms$18.00
Ravioli filled with porcini mushrooms served in a light walnut cream sauce
Ravioli Spinach Ricotta$16.00
Ravioli filled with spinach and ricotta cheese served in a tomato basil sauce
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Ravioli Della Casa image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Della Casa$25.00
house made spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Restaurant banner

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Argentino

57 7th Avenue S, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli$21.00
More about Sabor Argentino
ddc15ef0-18aa-4378-ac56-5749769d5f9a image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Della Casa$25.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli della Casa$28.00
handmade ricotta filled ravioli, sauteed spinach, butter and sage
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Della Casa$25.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI image

 

Café Luce

235 East 53rd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI$19.00
Mushroom, Butter and Parmesan melt together to emulsify and create a creamy mushroom Alfredo Sauce
More about Café Luce

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Carrot Cake

Fried Pickles

Shumai

Octopus

Beef Stew

Lamb Kebabs

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Cookie Dough

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston