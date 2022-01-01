Ravioli in New York
New York restaurants that serve ravioli
Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York
|ELOTE-SWEET CORN RAVIOLI
yellow corn, queso fresco, chilli butter sauce
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Ravioli della Casa
|$26.00
handcrafted spinach and ricotta ravioli, sage, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Ricotta Ravioli
|$19.00
tomato / parmigiano -or- butter / parmigiano
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Ravioli della Casa
|$32.00
handcrafted spinach and ricotta ravioli, sage, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|RAVIOLI ATLANTIC GRILL
|$34.00
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Ravioli Alla Salvia
|$22.00
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta in butter and sage sauce.
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Ravioli
|$17.90
Cheese ravioli in butter & sage sauce
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Ravioli Della Casa
|$25.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Ravioli al pomodoro
|$23.00
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta, burrata and parmigiano Reggiano, in fresh plum tomato and basil sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CAPRESE RAVIOLI
|$18.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, proscuito, pesto crema
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Lobster Ravioli
|$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Ravioli Nicoise
house made ravioli filled with braised beef short rib, topped with Provençal tomato sauce & basil oil.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Burrata Ravioli
|$25.00
Ravioli filled with buratta served in a lobster tomato cream sauce.
|Ravioli Porcini Mushrooms
|$18.00
Ravioli filled with porcini mushrooms served in a light walnut cream sauce
|Ravioli Spinach Ricotta
|$16.00
Ravioli filled with spinach and ricotta cheese served in a tomato basil sauce
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Ravioli Della Casa
|$25.00
house made spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Argentino
57 7th Avenue S, New York
|Ravioli
|$21.00
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Ravioli Della Casa
|$25.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Sant Ambroeus
200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York
|Ravioli della Casa
|$28.00
handmade ricotta filled ravioli, sauteed spinach, butter and sage
Felice
1166 First Avenue, New York
|Ravioli Della Casa
|$25.00
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano