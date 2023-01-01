Red velvet cake in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.
8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
6" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery Columbus

200 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (3787 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go$7.45
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
More about Magnolia Bakery Columbus
Consumer pic

 

Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$12.00
Vegan, Soy Free, Nut Free, and Gluten Free.
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Tribeca

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
More about Billy's Bakery - Tribeca
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - UWS

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery - UWS
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$9.50
More about Spice Thai - UWS
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$10.00
Red Velvet Cake$10.00
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Velvet Cake$9.63
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CALZONES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pie Pie Pizza - 924 Columbus Ave

924 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake$5.50
More about Pie Pie Pizza - 924 Columbus Ave
Carnegie Diner & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie

205 w 57th st, New York

Avg 4.2 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gourmet Red Velvet Cake$10.75
More about Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie

