Red velvet cake in New York
New York restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Red Velvet Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.
|8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|6" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery Columbus
200 Columbus Ave, New York
|Red Velvet Cake Slice to go
|$7.45
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Red Velvet Cake
|$12.00
Vegan, Soy Free, Nut Free, and Gluten Free.
Billy's Bakery - Tribeca
75 Franklin St, New York City
|8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
Billy's Bakery - UWS
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|8" Red Velvet Cake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
300 W 114th St, New York
|Red Velvet Cake
|$10.00
|Red Velvet Cake
|$10.00
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Red Velvet Cake
|$9.63
PIZZA • CALZONES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pie Pie Pizza - 924 Columbus Ave
924 Columbus Ave, New York
|Red Velvet Cake
|$5.50