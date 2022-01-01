Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben$16.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Tanner Smith's image

GRILL

Tanner Smith's

204 W 55th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Tacos$18.00
More about Tanner Smith's
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Broccoli Reuben$18.00
made vegan upon request
More about Community Food and Juice
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$24.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

Pickler & Co

216 East 45th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$14.50
Reuben Burger$11.25
More about Pickler & Co
Sidney's Five image

SEAFOOD

Sidney's Five

103 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Spiced Fish Reuben$18.00
More about Sidney's Five
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, herb fries
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Veselka's Reuben$17.00
Thinly sliced krakovska, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing on rye bread
More about Veselka
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
REUBEN$21.00
corned beef or pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
REUBEN$21.75
corned beef or pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
More about The Viand
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
More about Friedman's
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Dip$24.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus, Big Dill Pickles and Gruyere, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Onion Au Jus
Reuben Dip$24.00
More about Maison Pickle
Dimes image

SALADS

Dimes

49 Canal Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Reuben$14.00
Curtido, Roasted Bell Peppers, Tofu Chipotle Sauce
More about Dimes
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Pastrami$17.85
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on rye bread open faced.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben (O)$24.00
Mustard, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, fries.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
CB REUBEN$12.00
First-Cut Corned Brisket, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss Gratin
More about Certe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Reuben Quesadilla$16.00
pastrami spiced portobello, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, served with housemade russian dressing
More about Golden Diner

