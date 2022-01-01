Reuben in New York
New York restaurants that serve reuben
More about Community Food and Juice
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Broccoli Reuben
|$18.00
made vegan upon request
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Pastrami Reuben
|$24.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Pickler & Co
Pickler & Co
216 East 45th St., New York
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.50
|Reuben Burger
|$11.25
More about Sidney's Five
SEAFOOD
Sidney's Five
103 1st Avenue, New York
|Pastrami Spiced Fish Reuben
|$18.00
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Pastrami Reuben
|$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Pastrami Reuben
|$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, herb fries
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Veselka's Reuben
|$17.00
Thinly sliced krakovska, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing on rye bread
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|REUBEN
|$21.00
corned beef or pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
|REUBEN
|$21.75
corned beef or pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Pastrami Reuben
|$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
More about Maison Pickle
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Reuben Dip
|$24.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus, Big Dill Pickles and Gruyere, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Onion Au Jus
|Reuben Dip
|$24.00
More about Dimes
SALADS
Dimes
49 Canal Street, New York
|Mushroom Reuben
|$14.00
Curtido, Roasted Bell Peppers, Tofu Chipotle Sauce
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Reuben Pastrami
|$17.85
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on rye bread open faced.
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
|Pastrami Reuben (O)
|$24.00
Mustard, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, fries.
More about Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|CB REUBEN
|$12.00
First-Cut Corned Brisket, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss Gratin