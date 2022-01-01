Rice balls in New York
New York restaurants that serve rice balls
More about Cafe China
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls 酒酿圆子
|$8.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
More about Rubirosa
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Mini Rice Balls
|$15.00
mascarpone / prosciutto / fontina
|GF Mini Rice Balls
|$15.00
GF breadcrumbs / mascarpone / fontina / prosciutto
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup
|$9.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Rice balls Cheese
|$12.00
Homemade four cheese rice balls served with tomato sauce
|Rice Balls Mushroom
|$12.00
Homemade mushroom rice balls served with a truffle aioli.
More about 1001-take31
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
1001-take31
15 E 31st St, New York
|Tuna & Mayo Rice Ball
|$10.95
Handcrafted rice balls with tuna & mayo (5pc)
More about Uluh
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Sesame Rice Balls in Sweet Soup
|$8.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
|Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls
|$7.00
Sweet, Vegetarian