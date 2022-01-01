Rice balls in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve rice balls

Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls 酒酿圆子$8.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
More about Cafe China
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Rice Balls$15.00
mascarpone / prosciutto / fontina
GF Mini Rice Balls$15.00
GF breadcrumbs / mascarpone / fontina / prosciutto
More about Rubirosa
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup$9.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice balls Cheese$12.00
Homemade four cheese rice balls served with tomato sauce
Rice Balls Mushroom$12.00
Homemade mushroom rice balls served with a truffle aioli.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Tuna & Mayo Rice Ball image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1001-take31

15 E 31st St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2602 reviews)
Tuna & Mayo Rice Ball$10.95
Handcrafted rice balls with tuna & mayo (5pc)
More about 1001-take31
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Rice Balls in Sweet Soup$8.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls$7.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
More about Uluh
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Ball with Beef$4.50
Arborio Rice, Fresh Mozzarella, Braised Cinnamon Beef, Sweet Peas
More about Certe

