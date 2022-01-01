Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
~~Black rice Air SALMON Bowl~~$17.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with 430F, 10 min air baked Salmon, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
~~Black rice CHICKEN Bowl~~$16.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with grilled- marinated Chicken, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wild Rice Chicken Bowl$22.00
Wild Rice, Asparagus, Chicken, Radish, Fennel Broccolini’s Sesame-asiate sauce
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Item pic

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Rice Bowl$14.00
Poached egg, kohlrabi, avocado, pumpkin seed pesto, seasonal greens
More about Dudleys
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.50
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, & Ginger Lemon Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Bowl of Rice$3.00
Side Bowl of Rice$3.00
Donburi Rice Bowl$13.00
Chicken, pork, or grilled shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice with assorted vegetable toppings, Japanese BBQ sauce, and mayo
More about Tampopo Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Community Rice Bowl$17.00
rice, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, radicchio, peanuts, cilantro, mint, sesame lime dressing
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.00
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, Served On Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexi-KO Rice Bowl
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$18.75
Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$19.50
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
~~Black rice CHICKEN Bowl~~$17.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with grilled- marinated Chicken, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
~~Black rice BEEF Bowl~~$16.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with Soy sauce base-Marinated Beef, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
Rice bowl set$24.95
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$9.95
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Rice Bowl image

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.00
Mexican rice, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, and pickled red onions. Topped with horse radish mayo and house salsa of choice.
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.50
Crispy Wild Rice, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Scallion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion Tomato, Haloumi Cheese & A Fried Egg Served Over Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • RAMEN

Strings Ramen

188 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Curry Rice Bowl$15.95
Served w. Side Miso Soup. Onion, Carrot, Potato, Celery, Red Ginger, Onsen Tamago, Scallion
More about Strings Ramen
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Rice in Stone Bowl$28.00
More about Uluh
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of rice$3.00
Bowl of rice$3.00
Bowl of Sushi Rice$3.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Community Food & Juice

2893 Broadway, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl With Chicken$15.00
More about Community Food & Juice
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)$15.00
Curry Rice Bowl (Chicken)$16.00
Mini Chashu Rice Bowl$9.00
More about GORIN Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Spicy Noodles

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Kebabs

Mussels

Parrilla

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Garlic Knots

Gyro Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston