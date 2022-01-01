Rice bowls in New York
New York restaurants that serve rice bowls
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|~~Black rice Air SALMON Bowl~~
|$17.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with 430F, 10 min air baked Salmon, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
|~~Black rice CHICKEN Bowl~~
|$16.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with grilled- marinated Chicken, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Wild Rice Chicken Bowl
|$22.00
Wild Rice, Asparagus, Chicken, Radish, Fennel Broccolini’s Sesame-asiate sauce
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Brown Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Poached egg, kohlrabi, avocado, pumpkin seed pesto, seasonal greens
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Crispy Rice Bowl
|$15.50
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, & Ginger Lemon Dressing.
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Side Bowl of Rice
|$3.00
|Donburi Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken, pork, or grilled shiitake mushrooms over Japanese white rice with assorted vegetable toppings, Japanese BBQ sauce, and mayo
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Community Rice Bowl
|$17.00
rice, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, radicchio, peanuts, cilantro, mint, sesame lime dressing
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Crispy Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Puffed Wild Rice, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Haloumi Cheese, Fried Egg, Served On Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Mexi-KO Rice Bowl
|Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$18.75
|Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$19.50
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|~~Black rice CHICKEN Bowl~~
|$17.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with grilled- marinated Chicken, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
|~~Black rice BEEF Bowl~~
|$16.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with Soy sauce base-Marinated Beef, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
|Rice bowl set
|$24.95
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Rice Bowl
|$9.95
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Mexican rice, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, and pickled red onions. Topped with horse radish mayo and house salsa of choice.
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Crispy Rice Bowl
|$15.50
Crispy Wild Rice, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Scallion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion Tomato, Haloumi Cheese & A Fried Egg Served Over Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
Strings Ramen
188 2nd Ave, New York
|Japanese Curry Rice Bowl
|$15.95
Served w. Side Miso Soup. Onion, Carrot, Potato, Celery, Red Ginger, Onsen Tamago, Scallion
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Bowl of rice
|$3.00
|Bowl of Sushi Rice
|$3.00
Community Food & Juice
2893 Broadway, New York City
|Rice Bowl With Chicken
|$15.00