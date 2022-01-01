Rice cake in New York
New York restaurants that serve rice cake
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-15 Chive Rice Cakes
|$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑
|$4.96
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑
|$4.96
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|JERK CHICKEN + DURTY RICE + JOHNNY CAKE BASKET
|$15.60
LoLo’s bbq sauce + habanero hot sauce
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-14 Chive Rice Cakes
|$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|红糖糍粑 Glutinous Rice Cake with Brown Sugar
|$8.00
BBQ
Nowon
507 e 6th st, New York
|Chopped Cheese Rice Cakes
|$18.00
AS SEEN ON VICE MUNCHIES. Spiced Beef, Soy Pickled Jalapeno, Aged Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb.
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑
|$4.96