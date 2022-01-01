Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice cake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rice cake

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-15 Chive Rice Cakes$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stir fried Rice Cakes & Pork$29.00
More about RedFarm
Silky Kitchen Time Square image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑$4.96
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑$4.96
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
fa82af57-a3cd-4de0-aebf-ce6e529ecfc3 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JERK CHICKEN + DURTY RICE + JOHNNY CAKE BASKET$15.60
LoLo’s bbq sauce + habanero hot sauce
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Malii Gramercy image

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-14 Chive Rice Cakes$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
红糖糍粑 Glutinous Rice Cake with Brown Sugar$8.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Chopped Cheese Rice Cakes image

BBQ

Nowon

507 e 6th st, New York

Avg 4.5 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Cheese Rice Cakes$18.00
AS SEEN ON VICE MUNCHIES. Spiced Beef, Soy Pickled Jalapeno, Aged Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb.
More about Nowon
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑$4.96
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uluh Black Truffle & Shrimp Rice Cake$32.00
Sweet
More about Uluh

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Katsu Curry

Mixed Green Salad

Cheesy Bread

Gnocchi

Mango Lassi

Bisque

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Meatloaf

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston