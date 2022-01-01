Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rice noodles

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Duck & Wide Rice Noodles$34.95
Thin Rice Noodles with Vegetables$23.95
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
The Tang image

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Petai$15.00
Petai, beef, onion, rice noodle
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
酸辣粉 Hot and Sour Rice Noodles$12.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Side Rice Noodle$3.00
More about Saiguette
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sub sticky rice (excluded noodle)$1.50
Sub Sticky Rice (Excluded Noodle)$1.50
Sub Brown Rice (excluded noodle)$1.50
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wide Rice Noodles with Vegetables$23.95
Roast Duck & Wide Rice Noodles$34.95
More about RedFarm
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uluh Pan Fried Rice Noodle$17.00
Light Spice
Minced Pork w. Pickled String Beans Rice Noodle$16.00
Light Spice
More about Uluh
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles$15.00
Beef, onion, scallion
Wok-Fried Thin Rice Noodles$13.00
More about Noodle Edition

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cupcakes

Shrimp Curry

Steak Salad

Sirloin Steaks

Seafood Soup

Salmon Burgers

Tacos

Kebabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston