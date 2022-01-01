Rice noodles in New York
New York restaurants that serve rice noodles
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Roast Duck & Wide Rice Noodles
|$34.95
|Thin Rice Noodles with Vegetables
|$23.95
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Petai
|$15.00
Petai, beef, onion, rice noodle
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|酸辣粉 Hot and Sour Rice Noodles
|$12.00
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Sub sticky rice (excluded noodle)
|$1.50
|Sub Sticky Rice (Excluded Noodle)
|$1.50
|Sub Brown Rice (excluded noodle)
|$1.50
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
|Wide Rice Noodles with Vegetables
|$23.95
|Roast Duck & Wide Rice Noodles
|$34.95
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Uluh Pan Fried Rice Noodle
|$17.00
Light Spice
|Minced Pork w. Pickled String Beans Rice Noodle
|$16.00
Light Spice