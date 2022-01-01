Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$19.00
More about Rosemary's East
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Nonna Eugenia$20.00
Rigatoni with Grandma Eugenia's special Sauce and Small Meatballs
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Strofinati$25.00
homemade rigatoni, spicy tomato sauce, Genovese basil pesto
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Strofinati$26.00
spicy tomato sauce, Genovese basil pesto
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
RIGATONI CARBONARA$13.95
Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Guanciale Romano d.o.p., Pecorino Romano d.o.p., Black Pepper.
More about Pizza Collective
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RIGATONI ALLA NORMA$32.00
Rigatoni pasta, eggplant, tomato, ricotta salata
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni (Kids)$10.00
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni$21.00
sausage ragu / pecorino
Rigatoni alla Vodka$22.00
vodka sauce / parmigiano / parsley
More about Rubirosa
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bolognese Rigatoni$21.00
rigatoni bolognese, bolognese, pomodoro, parmesan
More about HITW Flatiron
Consumer pic

 

Arthur & Sons NYC Italian

38 8th avenue, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka$26.95
More about Arthur & Sons NYC Italian
Item pic

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Alla Norma$22.00
Tubular pasta in a rich tomato sauce, topped with eggplant, fresh basil and ricotta salata.
Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia$24.00
Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.
Rigatoni con Bufala e Pomodorini$22.00
Fresh rigatoni with fresh Buffalo mozzarella and cherry tomatoes tossed in garlic and olive oil
More about Il Brigante
Item pic

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bolognese Rigatoni$21.00
rigatoni bolognese, bolognese, pomodoro, parmesan
Bolognese Rigatoni$19.00
More about HITW Murray Hill
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Alla Arrabiatta$19.00
burrata, calabrian chili, garlic, herbs
More about Rosemary's
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni (Kids)$10.00
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Rigatoni Alla Siciliana image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Alla Siciliana$14.95
eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Al Salmone$26.00
handmade rigatoni with organic salmon, smoked salmon, white wine, parsley, touch of heavy cream, chili pepper
More about Felice
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RIGATONI & BURRATA$23.00
creamy burrata, vodka cream sauce, arugula
RIGATONI ALA VODKA$20.00
Pink cream sauce.
RIGATONI ALA VODKA$19.75
Pink cream sauce.
More about The Viand
Rigatoni Bolognese image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Bolognese$17.00
Slow-cooked meat ragout with homemade tomato sauce
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Rigatoni Padani image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Padani$14.75
Fresh pasta tubes in a cream of tomato sauce with Parmigiano, fresh Mozzarella and smoked Mozzarella
Rigatoni Pomodoro$13.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a tomato basil sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mezzi Rigatoni alla Gricia$23.00
More about Lupa Osteria
260d1fe4-3d0b-4a37-93bb-99cad5a1c241 image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Al Salmone$26.00
hand made rigatoni, salmon, smoked salmon, shallots, heavy cream, vermentino wine, parsley and pepperoncino
More about Felice
Restaurant banner

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni al Pomodoro$18.00
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Al Salmone$26.00
handmade rigatoni with organic salmon, smoked salmon, white wine, parsley, touch of heavy cream, chili pepper
More about Felice
Rigatoni Strofinati image

 

Sant Ambroeus

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Strofinati$25.00
spicy tomato sauce, Genovese basil pesto
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Al Salmone$26.00
handmade rigatoni with organic salmon, smoked salmon, white wine, parsley, touch of heavy cream, chili pepper
More about Felice
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE

808 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Rigatoni (Kids)$10.00
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Rigatoni image

 

The Little Beet Table

333 Park Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
Rigatoni$18.00
kale pesto, pistachio, mint
**this item contains gluten**
More about The Little Beet Table
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

1136 Third Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Al Pomodoro$18.00
rigatoni with tomato sauce
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$21.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce
GFF Rigatoni$18.00
san marzano marinara, basil, Parmesan
More about Nizza

