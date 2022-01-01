Rigatoni in New York
New York restaurants that serve rigatoni
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$19.00
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Rigatoni Nonna Eugenia
|$20.00
Rigatoni with Grandma Eugenia's special Sauce and Small Meatballs
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Rigatoni Strofinati
|$25.00
homemade rigatoni, spicy tomato sauce, Genovese basil pesto
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|RIGATONI CARBONARA
|$13.95
Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Guanciale Romano d.o.p., Pecorino Romano d.o.p., Black Pepper.
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|RIGATONI ALLA NORMA
|$32.00
Rigatoni pasta, eggplant, tomato, ricotta salata
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Rigatoni (Kids)
|$10.00
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Rigatoni
|$21.00
sausage ragu / pecorino
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$22.00
vodka sauce / parmigiano / parsley
HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|Bolognese Rigatoni
|$21.00
rigatoni bolognese, bolognese, pomodoro, parmesan
Arthur & Sons NYC Italian
38 8th avenue, New york
|Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$26.95
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Rigatoni Alla Norma
|$22.00
Tubular pasta in a rich tomato sauce, topped with eggplant, fresh basil and ricotta salata.
|Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia
|$24.00
Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.
|Rigatoni con Bufala e Pomodorini
|$22.00
Fresh rigatoni with fresh Buffalo mozzarella and cherry tomatoes tossed in garlic and olive oil
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Rigatoni Alla Arrabiatta
|$19.00
burrata, calabrian chili, garlic, herbs
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Rigatoni Alla Siciliana
|$14.95
eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Rigatoni Al Salmone
|$26.00
handmade rigatoni with organic salmon, smoked salmon, white wine, parsley, touch of heavy cream, chili pepper
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|RIGATONI & BURRATA
|$23.00
creamy burrata, vodka cream sauce, arugula
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$17.00
Slow-cooked meat ragout with homemade tomato sauce
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Rigatoni Padani
|$14.75
Fresh pasta tubes in a cream of tomato sauce with Parmigiano, fresh Mozzarella and smoked Mozzarella
|Rigatoni Pomodoro
|$13.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a tomato basil sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
Lupa Osteria
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Mezzi Rigatoni alla Gricia
|$23.00
The Little Beet Table
333 Park Avenue South, New York
|Rigatoni
|$18.00
kale pesto, pistachio, mint
**this item contains gluten**
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
|$21.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce
|GFF Rigatoni
|$18.00
san marzano marinara, basil, Parmesan