Roasted beet salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve roasted beet salad
More about ANA Bar and Eatery
ANA Bar and Eatery
20 Hudson Yards, New York
|Roasted Beet Salad with Oranges, Candied Walnuts and Blue Cheese
|$45.00
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$18.50
Baby kale, smoked bacon, goat cheese, toasted pistachios, red wine vinagrette.
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Pastrami Reuben served with Roasted Beet Salad
|$18.00
Boar's Head Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese
More about Claudette
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$18.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, parmesan
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
300 W 114th St, New York
|Roasted Beet Arugula Salad
|$15.00
More about Veselka - Essex
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka - Essex
115 Delancey Street, New York
|Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
Roasted beet & goat cheese salad with toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds over mixed greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.