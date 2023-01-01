Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roasted beet salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve roasted beet salad

Item pic

 

ANA Bar and Eatery

20 Hudson Yards, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Beet Salad with Oranges, Candied Walnuts and Blue Cheese$45.00
More about ANA Bar and Eatery
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ROASTED BEET SALAD$18.50
Baby kale, smoked bacon, goat cheese, toasted pistachios, red wine vinagrette.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben served with Roasted Beet Salad$18.00
Boar's Head Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Roasted Beet Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Beet Salad$18.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, parmesan
More about Claudette
Melba's Restaurant image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Beet Arugula Salad$15.00
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka - Essex

115 Delancey Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Roasted beet & goat cheese salad with toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds over mixed greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Veselka - Essex

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cappuccino

White Pizza

Fish Tacos

Rice Soup

Shawarma

Biryani

Rice Pudding

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (116 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston