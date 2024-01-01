Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rock shrimp tempura in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rock shrimp tempura

Izakaya Juraku image

 

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rock Shrimp Tempura$12.00
Served with mixed greens and spicy mayo with mentaiko
More about Izakaya Juraku
Banner pic

 

Tang by Mr.Sun -UES - 1442 3rd Ave

1442 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura$16.00
More about Tang by Mr.Sun -UES - 1442 3rd Ave

