Rugelach in New York

Approximately 14 pieces. Russ & Daughters’ baked sweets are legendary – our Rugelach is made by hand every day. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, to serve alongside a Russ & Daughters spread, or to simply snack on at any time. Rugelach is also perfect to give as a host gift or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks.

