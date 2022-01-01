Rugelach in New York
New York restaurants that serve rugelach
More about Orwashers Bakery
Orwashers Bakery
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Chocolate Chip Rugelach
|$12.75
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with orange jam, chocolate chips, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
|Raspberry Rugelach
|$24.75
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with raspberry jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
|Apricot Rugelach
|$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with apricot jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free. Contains Dairy.
|Apple Cinnamon Rugelach
|$3.00
Gluten Free, Soy Free. Contains nuts and dairy.
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chip Rugelach
|$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with orange jam, chocolate chips, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
|Apricot Rugelach
|$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with apricot jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
|Chocolate Dipped Raspberry Rugelach
|$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with raspberry jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds, dipped in chocolate
More about Zabar's
BAGELS
Zabar's
2245 Broadway, New York
|Store Choc Rugelach
|$9.98
Another of Grandma's Greatest Hits! These flaky, fragrant little pinwheels score a direct hit to your Sweet Spot! 14 oz.
|Store Cinn Rugelach
|$9.98
Another of Grandma's Greatest Hits! These flaky, fragrant little pinwheels score a direct hit to your Sweet Spot! 14 oz.
More about Kosher Deluxe
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|RUGELACH & ASSORTED COOKIES per LB
|$17.50
|1LB RUGELACH
|$0.00
Traditional Jewish pastries made by rolling a triangle of dough around your choice of cinnamon or chocolate filling.
More about Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
242 Eighth Avenue, New York
|Rugelach 3 Pack
|$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street
125 Fulton Street, New York
|Rugelach 3 Pack
|$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street
40 East 23rd Street, New York
|Rugelach 3 Pack
|$4.50
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Rugelach
|$8.75
More about Russ & Daughters - 179 E Houston St
Russ & Daughters - 179 E Houston St
179 East Houston St, New York
|Rugelach
|$22.00
Approximately 14 pieces. Russ & Daughters’ baked sweets are legendary – our Rugelach is made by hand every day. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, to serve alongside a Russ & Daughters spread, or to simply snack on at any time. Rugelach is also perfect to give as a host gift or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks.
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
370 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Rugelach 3 Pack
|$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street
146 Chambers Street, New York
|Rugelach 3 Pack
|$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Upper West Side - 273 Columbus Avenue
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Upper West Side - 273 Columbus Avenue
273 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Rugelach 3 Pack
|$4.50