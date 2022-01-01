Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rugelach in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rugelach

Item pic

 

Orwashers Bakery

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Rugelach$12.75
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with orange jam, chocolate chips, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
Raspberry Rugelach$24.75
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with raspberry jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
Apricot Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with apricot jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
More about Orwashers Bakery
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free. Contains Dairy.
Apple Cinnamon Rugelach$3.00
Gluten Free, Soy Free. Contains nuts and dairy.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
H&H Bagels - UES image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Rugelach$1.75
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with orange jam, chocolate chips, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
Apricot Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with apricot jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds
Chocolate Dipped Raspberry Rugelach$0.00
Traditional Jewish rolled cookies made with a sweetened cream cheese dough and filled with raspberry jam, pecans, raisins, sunflower seeds, dipped in chocolate
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Store Choc Rugelach$9.98
Another of Grandma's Greatest Hits! These flaky, fragrant little pinwheels score a direct hit to your Sweet Spot! 14 oz.
Store Cinn Rugelach$9.98
Another of Grandma's Greatest Hits! These flaky, fragrant little pinwheels score a direct hit to your Sweet Spot! 14 oz.
More about Zabar's
Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RUGELACH & ASSORTED COOKIES per LB$17.50
1LB RUGELACH$0.00
Traditional Jewish pastries made by rolling a triangle of dough around your choice of cinnamon or chocolate filling.
More about Kosher Deluxe
H&H Bagels - UWS image

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rugelach$1.60
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Consumer pic

 

Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue

242 Eighth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rugelach 3 Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street

125 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rugelach 3 Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street

40 East 23rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rugelach 3 Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rugelach$8.75
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Item pic

 

Russ & Daughters - 179 E Houston St

179 East Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rugelach$22.00
Approximately 14 pieces. Russ & Daughters’ baked sweets are legendary – our Rugelach is made by hand every day. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, to serve alongside a Russ & Daughters spread, or to simply snack on at any time. Rugelach is also perfect to give as a host gift or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks.
More about Russ & Daughters - 179 E Houston St
Banner pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue

370 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rugelach 3 Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street

146 Chambers Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rugelach 3 Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street
Restaurant banner

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Upper West Side - 273 Columbus Avenue

273 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rugelach 3 Pack$4.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Upper West Side - 273 Columbus Avenue
Item pic

 

Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free. Contains Dairy.
Apple Cinnamon Rugelach$3.00
Gluten Free, Soy Free. Contains nuts and dairy.
More about Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Hanger Steaks

Chocolate Bars

Pad See

Lamb Kebabs

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Burritos

T Bone Steaks

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1513 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston