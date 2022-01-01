Salad rolls in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Boris & Horton - 195 Avenue A

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad on Roll$11.00
Mayo, Dijon, sweet pickles, arugula
More about Boris & Horton - 195 Avenue A
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SUMMER SHRIMP SALAD ROLL$18.00
shrimp salad, dill, old bay seasoning, buttered potato bun, tajin potato chips
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Cheffy Salad Roll-Ups$14.00
Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Rare Roast Beef, Cheddar, Swiss, Brie
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria - 15 W 33rd St

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R6 Crabmeat Salad Avo Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with crab salad and avocado.
More about Sushi-teria - 15 W 33rd St

