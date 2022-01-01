Salad rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve salad rolls
Boris & Horton - 195 Avenue A
195 Avenue A, New York
|Egg Salad on Roll
|$11.00
Mayo, Dijon, sweet pickles, arugula
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SUMMER SHRIMP SALAD ROLL
|$18.00
shrimp salad, dill, old bay seasoning, buttered potato bun, tajin potato chips
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Cheffy Salad Roll-Ups
|$14.00
Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Rare Roast Beef, Cheddar, Swiss, Brie