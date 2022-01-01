Salmon in New York
New York restaurants that serve salmon
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Soy Sesame Salmon
|$22.95
Cabbage, carrot, scallion, crispy noodles,
almonds, cucumber, soy-sesame vinaigrette.
|Salmon Burger
|$18.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
|Salmon Caponata
|$23.95
mashed potatoes, white balsamic glaze, sauce (olives, eggplant, squash, tomato)
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon
|$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
|Charbroiled Salmon Platter
|$26.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Grilled Salmon
|$30.00
served over sautéed spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes, finished with a salsa roja
|Salmon Wrap
|$28.00
a grilled salmon filet wrapped in a flour tortilla with sliced mango, avocado, arugula, cured red onions and mayo, served with cucumber tomato salad
|Side Salmon
|$15.00
HITW FiDi
15 Cliff Street, New York
|Smoked Salmon Lox Toast
|$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Salmon Avo / Cali Combo 1
|$15.50
Salmon Avocado 10 pcs / California 5 pcs
|Salmon Nigiri
|$3.75
|~~Black rice Air SALMON Bowl~~
|$17.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with 430F, 10 min air baked Salmon, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich
|$12.00
Cucumber, Tartare Sauce, Arugula
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Smoked Salmon Panini
|$15.95
smoked salmon, tomatoes and Bermuda onion
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Scottish Salmon
|$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Glazed Salmon
|$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Bagel, Salmon & Spread
|$14.50
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
|Pastrami Crusted Salmon by 1/4 Lb
|$12.50
|Cold Smoked Salmon by 1/4 Lb
|$12.00
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Nova Scotia Salmon
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Salmone Glassato
|$26.00
Char Grilled Salmon Served with Avocado On the side
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
|$26.00
Grenada pepper coulis, grilled asparagus, mizuna, rhubarb mostarda
|Grilled Salmon
|$36.00
Fava bean risotto, trumpet mushroom, parsley pistou
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Roasted salmon and 1 side
|$18.95
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
|Salmon a la carte
|$13.85
Roasted Salmon 8oz
|Roasted Salmon and 1 side
|$17.95
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
Bondi Sushi
275 Greenwich St, New York
|Salmon Crispy Rice
|$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
|Spicy Salmon
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Salmon Cucumber
|$12.00
8 Pieces
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Salmon Tartare
|$17.00
ramp vinaigrette, marinated beluga lentils, grated egg
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Steelhead Salmon Burger
|$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
Cuba
222 Thompson Street, New York
|Salmon Miramar
|$19.00
Pan-seared filet of salmon, shrimp, coconut rice and lobster sauce
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Smoked Salmon
|7. The Supreme Baked Salmon
|$13.95
Kippered (Baked) Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.
Two Hands
251 Church St, New York
|Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad
|$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|The Salmon
|$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Methi Salmon Tikka
|$24.50
Grilled in tandoor and fresh fenugreek leaves.
Portale Restaurant
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Salmone
|$38.00
ora king salmon, roasted cauliflower, farro, wild rice, lemon, calabrian chili emulsion
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Salmone con Lenticchie*
|$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, spring caponata, parsley-caper intingolo
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|M-2 Salmon Fish Entree
|$20.95
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing.GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce.3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce.LARB - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing.CHOO CHEE - Choo Chee curry sauce served with steamed mixed vegetables.THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|SA-6 Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.95
Grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, mixed greens, served with sesame dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Sauteed Salmon
|$19.00
Sautéed Salmon with a Lemon Butter Sauce, Side of Rice Pilaf
**GF**
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
|Salmon Burger
|$16.00
Ground Salmon with Shallots and Lemon Zest, Side of Fries or Salad
Three of Cups Restaurant
150 Sullivan St, New York
|Salmon Scramble
|$16.00
2 eggs, house-cured salmon, toasted baguette
pesce lulu
601 Lexington Ave, NYC
|salmon sandwich
|$17.50
salmon : arcadia salad mix : cucumber
pickled onions : preserve lemon caper aioli
balthazar brioche bun
|seafood salmon platter combo
|$26.60
choose your market seafood grilled "a la plancha" plus + two sides
(+add 3rd side with combo for +3.8)
(+add fisherman’s chowder 8oz +6)
Side Options:
osaka - red cabbage : red pepper : cilantro : preserved lemon : lime ponzu + umami
cavolo - kale : carrots : pepitas : cashew : gold sauce
mediterranean - cucumber : tomato : red onion : olive oil + lemon juice : fresh herbs : smoked salt
israeli couscous - couscous : red peppers : olive oil : lemon juice : fresh herbs : spices
chickpeas - garbanzo beans : green sauce : pickled jalapeño : smoked salt
golden potato - chipotle mayo : smoked salt : fresh herbs
yu choy greens - lime ponzu, : umami : black sesame seeds : preserved lemon