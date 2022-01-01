Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Soy Sesame Salmon$22.95
Cabbage, carrot, scallion, crispy noodles,
almonds, cucumber, soy-sesame vinaigrette.
Salmon Burger$18.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
Salmon Caponata$23.95
mashed potatoes, white balsamic glaze, sauce (olives, eggplant, squash, tomato)
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
Charbroiled Salmon Platter$26.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$30.00
served over sautéed spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes, finished with a salsa roja
Salmon Wrap$28.00
a grilled salmon filet wrapped in a flour tortilla with sliced mango, avocado, arugula, cured red onions and mayo, served with cucumber tomato salad
Side Salmon$15.00
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

 

HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Lox Toast$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
More about HITW FiDi
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Avo / Cali Combo 1$15.50
Salmon Avocado 10 pcs / California 5 pcs
Salmon Nigiri$3.75
~~Black rice Air SALMON Bowl~~$17.50
Natural Black Rice Bowl with 430F, 10 min air baked Salmon, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice
More about Sushi & Co
Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich$12.00
Cucumber, Tartare Sauce, Arugula
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Panini$15.95
smoked salmon, tomatoes and Bermuda onion
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scottish Salmon$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
More about Quality Eats West Village
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Glazed Salmon$29.00
vegetable risotto, sautéed spinach
More about The Ellington
Bagel, Salmon & Spread image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel, Salmon & Spread$14.50
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
Pastrami Crusted Salmon by 1/4 Lb$12.50
Cold Smoked Salmon by 1/4 Lb$12.00
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
H&H Bagels - UES image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Nova Scotia Salmon
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmone Glassato$26.00
Char Grilled Salmon Served with Avocado On the side
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
Grenada pepper coulis, grilled asparagus, mizuna, rhubarb mostarda
Grilled Salmon$36.00
Fava bean risotto, trumpet mushroom, parsley pistou
More about Market Table
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted salmon and 1 side$18.95
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
Salmon a la carte$13.85
Roasted Salmon 8oz
Roasted Salmon and 1 side$17.95
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
More about Poulette Midtown East
Salmon Crispy Rice image

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Spicy Salmon$12.00
8 Pieces
Salmon Cucumber$12.00
8 Pieces
More about Bondi Sushi
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tartare$17.00
ramp vinaigrette, marinated beluga lentils, grated egg
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steelhead Salmon Burger$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
More about Seamore's
Salmon Miramar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Miramar$19.00
Pan-seared filet of salmon, shrimp, coconut rice and lobster sauce
More about Cuba
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon
7. The Supreme Baked Salmon$13.95
Kippered (Baked) Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands

251 Church St, New York

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
More about Two Hands
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
More about The Restaurant
Methi Salmon Tikka image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Methi Salmon Tikka$24.50
Grilled in tandoor and fresh fenugreek leaves.
More about Chote Nawab
Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale Restaurant

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone$38.00
ora king salmon, roasted cauliflower, farro, wild rice, lemon, calabrian chili emulsion
Salmone$38.00
ora king salmon, roasted cauliflower, farro, wild rice, lemon, calabrian chili emulsion
More about Portale Restaurant
Salmone Con Lenticchie* image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone con Lenticchie*$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, spring caponata, parsley-caper intingolo
*Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
More about Sant Ambroeus
Ruby's Cafe image

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$6.50
Smoked Salmon$6.50
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
M-2 Salmon Fish Entree$20.95
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing.GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce.3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce.LARB - scallion, red onion, mint, ground toasted rice in spicy lime dressing.CHOO CHEE - Choo Chee curry sauce served with steamed mixed vegetables.THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SA-6 Grilled Salmon Salad$16.95
Grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, mixed greens, served with sesame dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sauteed Salmon$19.00
Sautéed Salmon with a Lemon Butter Sauce, Side of Rice Pilaf
**GF**
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
Salmon Burger$16.00
Ground Salmon with Shallots and Lemon Zest, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Three of Cups Restaurant image

 

Three of Cups Restaurant

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Scramble$16.00
2 eggs, house-cured salmon, toasted baguette
More about Three of Cups Restaurant
seafood platter combo image

 

pesce lulu

601 Lexington Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon sandwich$17.50
salmon : arcadia salad mix : cucumber
pickled onions : preserve lemon caper aioli
balthazar brioche bun
seafood salmon platter combo$26.60
choose your market seafood grilled "a la plancha" plus + two sides
(+add 3rd side with combo for +3.8)
(+add fisherman’s chowder 8oz +6)
---
Side Options:
osaka - red cabbage : red pepper : cilantro : preserved lemon : lime ponzu + umami
cavolo - kale : carrots : pepitas : cashew : gold sauce
mediterranean - cucumber : tomato : red onion : olive oil + lemon juice : fresh herbs : smoked salt
israeli couscous - couscous : red peppers : olive oil : lemon juice : fresh herbs : spices
chickpeas - garbanzo beans : green sauce : pickled jalapeño : smoked salt
golden potato - chipotle mayo : smoked salt : fresh herbs
yu choy greens - lime ponzu, : umami : black sesame seeds : preserved lemon
More about pesce lulu
The Milling Room image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Milling Room

446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd, New York

Avg 4.5 (3416 reviews)
Takeout
Ora King Salmon$36.00
More about The Milling Room

