Salmon rolls in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve salmon rolls

West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Skin Roll$10.25
Salmon Roll$7.99
More about West Side Wok
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$12.00
SALMON IKURA ROLL$16.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Salmon Avocado Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
More about Lobster Place
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon with Cucumber Roll$9.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon Roll$9.00
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Aburi Salmon Roll$18.00
Topped with seared salmon, rolled with avocado and okura. Served with Yuzu kosho dipping sauce.
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R15 Salmon Cream Cheese Avo Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy salmon and crunchy Japanese crackers.
R8 Salmon Roll $5.95
Sushi roll with salmon.
R14 Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.
More about Sushi-teria
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)$11.00
Hand Roll Sushi 4 pieces (Maguro, Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Hamachi)$16.00
Salmon Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)$10.00
More about GORIN Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Temakase

157 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
More about Temakase

