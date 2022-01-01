Salmon rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about West Side Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$10.25
|Salmon Roll
|$7.99
More about Atlantic Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$12.00
|SALMON IKURA ROLL
|$16.00
More about Lobster Place
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
More about Nare Sushi
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Salmon with Cucumber Roll
|$9.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$10.00
|Salmon Roll
|$9.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Seared Aburi Salmon Roll
|$18.00
Topped with seared salmon, rolled with avocado and okura. Served with Yuzu kosho dipping sauce.
More about Sushi-teria
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|R15 Salmon Cream Cheese Avo Roll
|$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy salmon and crunchy Japanese crackers.
|R8 Salmon Roll
|$5.95
Sushi roll with salmon.
|R14 Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.
More about GORIN Ramen
GORIN Ramen
351 East 14th Street, New York
|Spicy Salmon Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)
|$11.00
|Hand Roll Sushi 4 pieces (Maguro, Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Hamachi)
|$16.00
|Salmon Roll (8 pieces of cut roll)
|$10.00