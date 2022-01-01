Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orange Glazed Salmon Salad$20.70
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Mint, Orange, Goat Cheese, Beets, Spiced Maple Pumpkin Seeds, Sesame,
Hot Honey Dijon Dressing
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands

251 Church St, New York

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
More about Two Hands
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-6 Grilled Salmon Salad$16.95
Grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, mixed greens, served with sesame dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Sesame Salmon Salad image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Salad$21.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

Glaze

643 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad$12.50
Ora King Salmon Salad$15.00
More about Glaze
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$19.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Salad$20.00
Kale, pickled carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame and sprouts with Soy Vinagrette, sprinkles of sesame seed as garnish.
More about Friedmans West
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$26.00
Baby Greens, Baby Onions, Cilantro and Orange Vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon Salad$26.00
Baby Greens, Baby Onions, Cilantro and Orange Vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon Salad$26.00
Baby Greens, Baby Onions, Cilantro and Orange Vinaigrette
More about Jacob's Pickles
Two Hands image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands

74 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 4.3 (89 reviews)
Fast Pay
Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
grilled salmon, shaved kale, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
More about Two Hands
Sesame Salmon Salad image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Salad$20.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich$13.00
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.” THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Skin Salad$8.50
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber, tobiko, scallion. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about 1. Tenzan
Dimes image

SALADS

Dimes

49 Canal Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad Sandwich$14.00
Pickled beets, yogurt, caramelized leeks
More about Dimes
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Organically Fed Salmon Salad$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
Organically Fed Salmon Salad$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Salad$21.00
Mixed greens, kale, wild rice, pickled beets and carrots, avocado, edamame, sesame soy dressing.
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel

