Salmon salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve salmon salad
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon
|$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Orange Glazed Salmon Salad
|$20.70
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Mint, Orange, Goat Cheese, Beets, Spiced Maple Pumpkin Seeds, Sesame,
Hot Honey Dijon Dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands
251 Church St, New York
|Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad
|$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-6 Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.95
Grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, mixed greens, served with sesame dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$21.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
Glaze
643 Lexington Ave, New York
|Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad
|$12.50
|Ora King Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Kale, pickled carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame and sprouts with Soy Vinagrette, sprinkles of sesame seed as garnish.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$26.00
Baby Greens, Baby Onions, Cilantro and Orange Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands
74 Bleecker St, New York
|Salmon Goddess Salad
|$18.00
grilled salmon, shaved kale, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, farro, avocado, green goddess, toasted seeds
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
|Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.” THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$8.50
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber, tobiko, scallion. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
SALADS
Dimes
49 Canal Street, New York
|Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickled beets, yogurt, caramelized leeks
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Organically Fed Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
