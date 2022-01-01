Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich$12.00
Cucumber, Tartare Sauce, Arugula
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$16.00
House Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, on a Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
pesce lulu image

 

pesce lulu

601 Lexington Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon sandwich$17.50
salmon : arcadia salad mix : cucumber
pickled onions : preserve lemon caper aioli
balthazar brioche bun
More about pesce lulu
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Scotia Salmon Sandwich$15.45
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace

335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Sandwich$12.00
with Egg & Crème Fraîche on Brioche
More about The Terrace
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich$13.00
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Dimes image

SALADS

Dimes

49 Canal Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad Sandwich$14.00
Pickled beets, yogurt, caramelized leeks
More about Dimes
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Souvlaki Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Salmon - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita
More about Yasouvlaki

