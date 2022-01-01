Salmon sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich
|$12.00
Cucumber, Tartare Sauce, Arugula
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$16.00
House Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, on a Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
More about pesce lulu
pesce lulu
601 Lexington Ave, NYC
|salmon sandwich
|$17.50
salmon : arcadia salad mix : cucumber
pickled onions : preserve lemon caper aioli
balthazar brioche bun
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Nova Scotia Salmon Sandwich
|$15.45
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about The Terrace
The Terrace
335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan
|Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Sandwich
|$12.00
with Egg & Crème Fraîche on Brioche
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
More about Dimes
SALADS
Dimes
49 Canal Street, New York
|Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickled beets, yogurt, caramelized leeks