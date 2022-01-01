Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve samosa

FLAMES INDIAN AROMA image

 

FLAMES INDIAN AROMA

165 East 106th street, New York

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
SAMOSA CHAAT$7.95
More about FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
Consumer pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosas (3 pc)$7.98
Fried triangular savory pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas, served with sweet & sour tamarind chutney.
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
43df321e-78a2-4470-9c14-5254979d40df image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Veg. Samosa$5.00
2 piece. Crisp turnover filled with spiced potatoes and peas.
Chicken Samosa$6.00
2 pieces. Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in a light pastry.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Samosas$10.00
Traditional Spiced Potato and pea turnover flavored with pomegranate seeds
More about Spice Symphony

