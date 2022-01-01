Samosa in New York
New York restaurants that serve samosa
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Samosas (3 pc)
|$7.98
Fried triangular savory pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas, served with sweet & sour tamarind chutney.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Veg. Samosa
|$5.00
2 piece. Crisp turnover filled with spiced potatoes and peas.
|Chicken Samosa
|$6.00
2 pieces. Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in a light pastry.