Sashimi in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Gold Tuna Sashimi$4.75
Yellowtail Sashimi$4.25
Tuna Sashimi$3.75
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Mix (8 pcs)$28.95
You can choose 8 pcs of Sashimi ( fresh raw fish). It comes with choice of salad.
Sashimi Salad$19.95
Sashimi Mix (8 pcs)$27.95
You can choose 8 pcs of Sashimi ( fresh raw fish). It comes with choice of salad.
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Set$48.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Salad$16.95
Salmon Tuna and Yellowtail on a bed of Lettuce and Cucumbers
Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi$5.75
Tuna Sashimi$5.75
More about West Side Wok
Sushi & Sashimi Omakase image

SUSHI

Nakaji

48 Bowery, New York

Avg 5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi & Sashimi Omakase$138.00
Chef's Selection - Assorted sashimi, 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
More about Nakaji
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Deluxe (14Pcs)$32.50
Sashimi Appetizer$15.50
Sushi Sashimi Combo Lunch$20.50
2 Pcs Tuna Sashimi, 2 Pcs Salmon Sashimi, 4 Pcs Assorted Sushi & Salmon Roll
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jo Sashimi$34.00
Assortment of sliced raw fish of selection.
Toku-Jo Sashimi$45.00
Deluxe assortment of sliced raw fish of chef’s selection
Jo Sushi & Sashimi$37.00
Assortment of sliced raw fish, six pieces of sushi and one roll from basic roll list
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi: Ika Squid$6.00
Omakase Premium SASHIMI course$50.00
12 pieces of chef's choice premium sashimi
Sashimi: Salmon$6.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi Tostada$18.00
avocado puree, calabrian chili oil, grapefruit, crispy shallots
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS

