Sashimi in New York
New York restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Sushi & Co
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Gold Tuna Sashimi
|$4.75
|Yellowtail Sashimi
|$4.25
|Tuna Sashimi
|$3.75
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Sashimi Mix (8 pcs)
|$28.95
You can choose 8 pcs of Sashimi ( fresh raw fish). It comes with choice of salad.
|Sashimi Salad
|$19.95
|Sashimi Mix (8 pcs)
|$27.95
You can choose 8 pcs of Sashimi ( fresh raw fish). It comes with choice of salad.
More about West Side Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Sashimi Salad
|$16.95
Salmon Tuna and Yellowtail on a bed of Lettuce and Cucumbers
|Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi
|$5.75
|Tuna Sashimi
|$5.75
More about Nakaji
SUSHI
Nakaji
48 Bowery, New York
|Sushi & Sashimi Omakase
|$138.00
Chef's Selection - Assorted sashimi, 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
More about 1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Sashimi Deluxe (14Pcs)
|$32.50
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$15.50
|Sushi Sashimi Combo Lunch
|$20.50
2 Pcs Tuna Sashimi, 2 Pcs Salmon Sashimi, 4 Pcs Assorted Sushi & Salmon Roll
More about Nare Sushi
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Jo Sashimi
|$34.00
Assortment of sliced raw fish of selection.
|Toku-Jo Sashimi
|$45.00
Deluxe assortment of sliced raw fish of chef’s selection
|Jo Sushi & Sashimi
|$37.00
Assortment of sliced raw fish, six pieces of sushi and one roll from basic roll list
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Sashimi: Ika Squid
|$6.00
|Omakase Premium SASHIMI course
|$50.00
12 pieces of chef's choice premium sashimi
|Sashimi: Salmon
|$6.00