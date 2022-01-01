Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sauteed Spinach$7.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$ Sauteed Spinach$8.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$7.00
Garlic, Olive Oil
More about Osteria Cotta
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed spinach$8.50
More about Arco Cafe
Garlic Sauteed Spinach image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Sauteed Spinach$7.95
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$16.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sautee Spinach$9.00
More about Friedman's
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
$ Sauteed Spinach$8.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sauteed spinach$6.00
More about Coppelia
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$8.00
More about French Roast
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
$ Sauteed Spinach$8.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Spinach$6.00
Garlic - Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Yasouvlaki

