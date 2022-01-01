Sauteed spinach in New York
New York restaurants that serve sauteed spinach
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|$ Sauteed Spinach
|$8.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds
Gluten-free
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Sauteed Spinach
|$7.00
Garlic, Olive Oil
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Sauteed Spinach
|$16.00
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|$ Sauteed Spinach
|$8.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds
Gluten-free
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Sauteed spinach
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Sauteed Spinach
|$8.00
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|$ Sauteed Spinach
|$8.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds
Gluten-free