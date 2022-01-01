Scallops in New York
New York restaurants that serve scallops
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Sea Scallops and Shrimp
|$32.00
Lemon pepper cous cous, asparagus, herb butter
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Seared Scallops
|$42.00
Squash-tumeric puree, black rice, kohlrabi relish, taro root
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Seared Scallop Pasta (Gluten Free)
|$34.00
gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Loofah with Dried Scallops 丝瓜扇贝
|$22.00
Loofah, dried scallop
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Seared Scallop Pasta (Gluten Free)
|$34.00
gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SHRIMPS & SCALLOPS
|$29.50
Lemon Sauce, couscous, spinach.
LumLum
404 West 49th Street, New York
|BABY SCALLOP with CHILI JAM
|$20.00
HOY PAD PRIK GLUA - baby scallop with garlic, bird's eye chili and salt
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Scallop
|$7.00
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$17.00
Raw scallop, crunch, tobiko and spicy mayo on cali roll
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Sashimi: Scallops
|$7.00
|Nigiri: Hotate Scallops
|$7.00
FIG & OLIVE
808 Lexington Ave, New York
|Sea Scallops
|$38.00
Paella Risotto Cake, Crispy Asparagus, Chorizo, Crustacean Diable Sauce.