Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve scallops

The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sea Scallops and Shrimp$32.00
Lemon pepper cous cous, asparagus, herb butter
More about The Ellington
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Scallops$42.00
Squash-tumeric puree, black rice, kohlrabi relish, taro root
More about Market Table
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Scallop Pasta (Gluten Free)$34.00
gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes
More about Seamore's
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Aguachile$19.50
More about Los Mariscos
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice$32.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loofah with Dried Scallops 丝瓜扇贝$22.00
Loofah, dried scallop
More about Cafe China
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop R$12.50
More about Sushi Nonaka
Item pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Scallop Pasta (Gluten Free)$34.00
gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes
More about Seamore's
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMPS & SCALLOPS$29.50
Lemon Sauce, couscous, spinach.
More about The Viand
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop$4.00
Spicy Scallop$10.50
More about 1. Tenzan
Consumer pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BABY SCALLOP with CHILI JAM$20.00
HOY PAD PRIK GLUA - baby scallop with garlic, bird's eye chili and salt
More about LumLum
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice$32.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop$7.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$17.00
Raw scallop, crunch, tobiko and spicy mayo on cali roll
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi: Scallops$7.00
Nigiri: Hotate Scallops$7.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE

808 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Sea Scallops$38.00
Paella Risotto Cake, Crispy Asparagus, Chorizo, Crustacean Diable Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Consumer pic

 

Temakase

157 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
More about Temakase

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cuban Sandwiches

Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Caesar Salad

Tomato Salad

Crispy Duck

Curry

Crab Cakes

Hibiscus Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston