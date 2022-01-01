Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed salad$6.50
8 oz Seaweed salad
Seaweed salad$5.95
8 oz Seaweed salad
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
Ginger Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
More about Bondi Sushi
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Seaweed Salad$6.00
More about Tampopo Ramen
HALL Spicy Seaweed Salad image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HALL Spicy Seaweed Salad$10.00
Hijiki Seaweed, Spicy sauce, Egg salad, Boston Lettuce, Beefsteak tomato
More about HALL | o.d.o
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed salad$5.95
8 oz Seaweed salad
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$9.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Shredded seaweed seasoned with soy and sesame
More about Izakaya Juraku
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$8.00
More about 1. Tenzan
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.50
More about Beyond Wok
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A12 Seaweed Salad$4.95
Immune system booster! Delicious traditional Japanese appetizer.
More about Sushi-teria
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

75 Kenmare Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
Ginger Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
More about Bondi Sushi
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

246 5th Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
Sesame Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
More about Bondi Sushi
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
Ginger Seaweed Salad$7.00
**Vegan**
More about Bondi Sushi

