Seaweed salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Seaweed salad
|$6.50
8 oz Seaweed salad
|Seaweed salad
|$5.95
8 oz Seaweed salad
Bondi Sushi
275 Greenwich St, New York
|Sesame Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
|Ginger Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|HALL Spicy Seaweed Salad
|$10.00
Hijiki Seaweed, Spicy sauce, Egg salad, Boston Lettuce, Beefsteak tomato
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Seaweed salad
|$5.95
8 oz Seaweed salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
Shredded seaweed seasoned with soy and sesame
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|A12 Seaweed Salad
|$4.95
Immune system booster! Delicious traditional Japanese appetizer.
Bondi Sushi
75 Kenmare Street, New York
|Sesame Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
|Ginger Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
Bondi Sushi
246 5th Avenue, NY
|Ginger Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
|Sesame Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
Bondi Sushi
1140 3rd Avenue, New York
|Sesame Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**
**Contains Gluten**
|Ginger Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
**Vegan**