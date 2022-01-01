Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHAWARMA KETO BOWL$15.95
Hot juicy shawarma and our homemade creamy hummus with your choice of three salads from the Mediterranean bar.
SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Grill Point image

 

Grill Point

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma
Shawarma Chicken
Mixed Shawarma
More about Grill Point
Item pic

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shawarma$24.00
roasted lamb & beef / oven baked tomatoes / sumac parsley onion / tahini sauce
Beef Shawarma$22.00
Four mini beef & lamb Shawarmas with tomato, sumac, onion, and tahini
Duck Shawarma$22.00
Four mini duck magret & chicken Shawarmas with fig jam, green onion, and garlic whip
More about ilili NYC
Chicken Shawarma Taco image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Taco$9.00
chicken thigh, jalapeño tahini, israeli pickles (contains: garlic, sesame, onion)
More about TacoVision
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Shawarma Wrap$16.00
Slow-roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled jalapeno, cilantro + chipotle salsa
Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)$12.00
House-pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Item pic

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma Family Meal$45.00
Serves 2. Includes chicken shawarma, basmati rice, warm cauliflower, roasted potatoes, hummus, zahtar pitas & shirazi salad.
Shawarma / Pita$15.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma, parsley-onion salad, tahini, amba & roasted red pepper in a pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordered in a gluten-free pita.
Shawarma Plate$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
More about Kubeh
Item pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen

157 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Shawarma Wrap$16.00
Slow-roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled jalapeno, cilantro + chipotle salsa
Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)$13.00
House-pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Shawarma image

 

Shoo Shoo Nolita

371 Broome Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (2967 reviews)
Shawarma$25.00
caramelized red onions, grated tomatoes & Amba served on tahini, parsley & Tatbila sauce with one pita bread
More about Shoo Shoo Nolita

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Wonton Soup

Garlic Bread

Singapore Noodles

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Rice Noodles

Vegetable Dumplings

Chicken Burgers

Sashimi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston