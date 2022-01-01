Shawarma in New York
New York restaurants that serve shawarma
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|SHAWARMA KETO BOWL
|$15.95
Hot juicy shawarma and our homemade creamy hummus with your choice of three salads from the Mediterranean bar.
|SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
Grill Point
1215 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Chicken Shawarma
|Shawarma Chicken
|Mixed Shawarma
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Lamb Shawarma
|$24.00
roasted lamb & beef / oven baked tomatoes / sumac parsley onion / tahini sauce
|Beef Shawarma
|$22.00
Four mini beef & lamb Shawarmas with tomato, sumac, onion, and tahini
|Duck Shawarma
|$22.00
Four mini duck magret & chicken Shawarmas with fig jam, green onion, and garlic whip
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Chicken Shawarma Taco
|$9.00
chicken thigh, jalapeño tahini, israeli pickles (contains: garlic, sesame, onion)
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Carnitas Shawarma Wrap
|$16.00
Slow-roasted smoked pork, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled jalapeno, cilantro + chipotle salsa
|Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)
|$12.00
House-pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Shawarma Family Meal
|$45.00
Serves 2. Includes chicken shawarma, basmati rice, warm cauliflower, roasted potatoes, hummus, zahtar pitas & shirazi salad.
|Shawarma / Pita
|$15.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma, parsley-onion salad, tahini, amba & roasted red pepper in a pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordered in a gluten-free pita.
|Shawarma Plate
|$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
