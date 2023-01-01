Shrimp basket in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
155 Grand St, New York
|Basket of Fried Shrimp
|$22.00
Classic Shrimp Dredged In Seasoned Flour and Corn Meal Fried Golden Served with Our Signature Fries and Tartar Sauce
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
303 W 116th St, New York
|SHRIMP + CATFISH + CHIPS BASKET
|$20.00
|COCONUT SHRIMP + CHIPS BASKET
|$12.85
crispy coconut shrimp + chips + pom pom sauce
|POM POM SHRIMP + CHIPS BASKET
|$16.00
crispy shrimp w/ creamy ghost pepper glaze