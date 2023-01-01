Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve shrimp basket

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Basket of Fried Shrimp$22.00
Classic Shrimp Dredged In Seasoned Flour and Corn Meal Fried Golden Served with Our Signature Fries and Tartar Sauce
More about Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP + CATFISH + CHIPS BASKET$20.00
COCONUT SHRIMP + CHIPS BASKET$12.85
crispy coconut shrimp + chips + pom pom sauce
POM POM SHRIMP + CHIPS BASKET$16.00
crispy shrimp w/ creamy ghost pepper glaze
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$13.85
(6) Shrimp, French Fries, Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw & Pickles
More about Blue Kitchen Café

