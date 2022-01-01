Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Item pic

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Shrimp$26.00
Succulent, crispy shrimp in a curry coconut sauce
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Curry$36.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRY SHRIMP$39.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Curry$36.00
More about RedFarm

