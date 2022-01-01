Shrimp curry in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Curry Shrimp
|$26.00
Succulent, crispy shrimp in a curry coconut sauce
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
567 W. 125th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)
|$12.99
Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|CURRY SHRIMP
|$39.00
Go! Go! Curry!
12 John Street, New York City
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.