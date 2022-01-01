Shrimp fried rice in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
F1 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)$9.49
Premium long grain rice, fried with shrimp, ham, egg and vegetables
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice$32.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage 虾仁炒饭$16.00
Shrimp, Chinese sausage, pea, carrot, onion
More about Cafe China
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, cashews
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice$34.00
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice$32.00
More about RedFarm
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano

