Shrimp fried rice in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|F1 Yangchow Fried Rice (Shrimp and Ham)
|$9.49
Premium long grain rice, fried with shrimp, ham, egg and vegetables
More about Cafe China
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Shrimp Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage 虾仁炒饭
|$16.00
Shrimp, Chinese sausage, pea, carrot, onion
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp
|$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about The Tang
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, cashews
More about RedFarm
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
|Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice
|$34.00
|Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice
|$32.00