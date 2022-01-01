Shrimp salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|H&B Shrimp Salad
|$22.95
Arugula, lemon dressing, roasted almonds,
chopped red onions, avocado.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L12 Santorini Salad with Shrimp
|$17.95
Santorini Salad with Charbroiled Shrimp, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.95
grilled marinated shrimp, arugula, avocado and fresh tomatoes with lemon dressing
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad
|$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Shrimp and Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Cajun Grilled Shrimp, Mesclun Greens, Avocado, Carrots, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
**GF**
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Hanoi House
119 St. Marks Pl., New York
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
With cabbage, kumquat, Thai chili, candied cashews & coconut-lime dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Spiced Shrimp Market Kale Salad
|$26.00
The Terrace
335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan
|Grilled Shrimp & Cucumber Salad
|$12.00
with Mint, Carrot, Sesame & Thai Peanut Dressing
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Mango Shrimp Salad
|$13.50
Sliced mango, shrimp, kani mixed green with creamy dressing.
