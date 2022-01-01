Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
H&B Shrimp Salad$22.95
Arugula, lemon dressing, roasted almonds,
chopped red onions, avocado.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L12 Santorini Salad with Shrimp$17.95
Santorini Salad with Charbroiled Shrimp, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.95
grilled marinated shrimp, arugula, avocado and fresh tomatoes with lemon dressing
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Avocado Salad$18.00
Cajun Grilled Shrimp, Mesclun Greens, Avocado, Carrots, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Consumer pic

 

Hanoi House

119 St. Marks Pl., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$15.00
With cabbage, kumquat, Thai chili, candied cashews & coconut-lime dressing
More about Hanoi House
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spiced Shrimp Market Kale Salad$26.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace

335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp & Cucumber Salad$12.00
with Mint, Carrot, Sesame & Thai Peanut Dressing
More about The Terrace
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Salad$13.50
Sliced mango, shrimp, kani mixed green with creamy dressing.
More about 1. Tenzan
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp A La Plancha Salad$17.50
Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Parsley, Hint of Garlic
Shrimp A La Plancha Salad$17.50
Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Hint of Garlic
More about Certe

