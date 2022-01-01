Shrimp soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp soup
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$16.00
|Hot & Sour Soup with Grilled Shrimp
|$21.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Tom Kha Soup / Shrimp
Thai traditional coconut milk soup with lime juice, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves
|Tom Yum Soup / Shrimp
Thai traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and herbs. Spicy.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Chive, Pork, and Shrimp Dumpling in Soup (GF)
|$12.00
Minced chive, pork, and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in roasted vegetable broth. (Gluten Free).