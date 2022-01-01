Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$16.00
Hot & Sour Soup with Grilled Shrimp$21.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Kha Soup / Shrimp
Thai traditional coconut milk soup with lime juice, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves
Tom Yum Soup / Shrimp
Thai traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and herbs. Spicy.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chive, Pork, and Shrimp Dumpling in Soup (GF)$12.00
Minced chive, pork, and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in roasted vegetable broth. (Gluten Free).
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$16.00
Hot & Sour Soup with Grilled Shrimp$21.00
More about RedFarm

