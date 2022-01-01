Shrimp tempura rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Black Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$10.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.00
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura roll
|$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.