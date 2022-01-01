Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Sushi & Co image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Black Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$10.95
Black Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$10.95
More about Sushi & Co
Atlantic Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura roll$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)$9.95
Sushi roll with shrimp tempura.
More about Sushi-teria

