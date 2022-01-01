Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Consumer pic

 

Toast

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Avocado Wrap$16.00
Grilled Cajun Shrimp, Romaine, Avocado, Herb mayo in a Flour Wrap, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast
Item pic

 

pesce lulu seafood kitchen

601 Lexington Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
cilantro shrimp wrap$13.40
More about pesce lulu seafood kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Teriyaki Salmon

Chocolate Milkshakes

Crab Fried Rice

Popcorn Chicken

Fried Rice

Curry

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston